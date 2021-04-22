District establishes Schreck donation trust fund

The Shenango Area School District has established a charitable trust fund for donations for the family of superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck.
The fund was established at the request of Schreck’s family, according to information issued by the school district. Individuals or organizations seeking to donate should make checks payable to the “Michael Schreck Recovery Fund.” All contributions may be directed toward Lauren Chappell, Shenango Area School District business manager, 2501 Old Pittsburgh Road, New Castle, Pa. 16101.
Schreck, 50, and his son, Aidan, 13, both suffered serious multiple injuries Monday when a tractor-trailer plowed into the back of the car Schreck was driving as he was preparing to advance from a red traffic light that turned green on Route 422 at Route 388 in Shenango Township.
The younger Schreck, who was a front-seat passenger, was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, and has been listed in stable condition this week and improving, McCormick said. Superintendent Schreck remains in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital with critical injuries. He was flown there from St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital following surgery and evaluation there after the collision.
Multiple schools throughout Lawrence County, upon hearing of Schreck’s accident and his and his son’s injuries, have been assembling fundraising events in their respective districts to help his family pay for medical expenses, and they have been reaching out through prayers and in other ways, according to high school principal Dr. Joseph McCormick, who is a close friend of Schreck.
According to information provided earlier this week by Shenango Township police, Schreck’s was one of three vehicles involved in the collision that occurred just after 10 a.m. on Monday, causing closure of Route 422 for more than six hours.
A township officer reported that a few cars had been stopped in line at a traffic signal there facing east, and as the light changed to green, the vehicles in line started to slowly proceed eastward, with Schreck’s car about fourth or fifth in the line. As a tractor-trailer driven by Alfred Ball, 62, of Aultman, Pennsylvania, approached the intersection from behind heading east, it smashed into Schreck’s car, shoving it into a Nissan Versa hatchback SUV in front of his that was driven by Susan Mink, 69, of Pittsburgh.
The officer said that speed of the tractor-trailer played an apparent factor.
Mink was treated at UPMC Jameson Hospital and released. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured. His truck sustained minor to moderate damage and was towed for further investigation. Schreck’s and Mink’s vehicles sustained heavy damage and also were towed. Police reported that all occupants of the three vehicles were wearing seat belts.
A state police accident reconstruction team is investigating the circumstances of the accident. The police said charges are pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.
