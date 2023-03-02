The New Castle Area School District’s food service director is going to bat for hungry kids.
Jeremy Bergman, who has worked as the district’s food service director for six year, has been awarded a scholarship to attend the 51st annual Legislative Action Conference, Sunday through Tuesday in Washington, D.C., sponsored by the School Nutrition Association.
“Research shows students eat their healthiest meals at school,” Bergman said. “We need Congress’ full support as school meal programs across the country struggle with rising costs, persistent supply chain challenges and unpaid student meal debt.”
Bergman will join 800 school nutrition professionals from across the country in urging Congress to permanently increase federal funds for school meals, allow all schools to offer free school meals to all students as they did during the pandemic, and maintain current school nutrition standards.
The latter issue is a thorn with Bergman. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing stricter guidelines for school food service, which call for cutting sodium and sugar — which they’ve never done before — and making foods whole grain again. and while those measures can be good, Bergman sees them as extreme and against the norm of healthy foods people normally eat.
“They want to limit chocolate to students who are ninth grade or older, which is crazy,” Bergman said.
The New Castle Area School District, because of income levels and demographics of its residents, provides free breakfast and lunch to all of its students. The district’s cafeteria offers a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables every day, and while Bergman doesn’t see it as a bad thing to limit sugar and sodium, “the limits as proposed are stricter than anyone who is on a severe heart or health condition diet,” he said.
“(The proposed guidelines) would make it difficult to find food to serve that is acceptable to kids,” Bergman said.
School meals already are the healthiest that most kids in the district get, he pointed out. Until the government starts introducing limitations on what you can buy with food stamp program cards, students’ eating isn’t going to change, he said.
“We have to make sure that how they’re getting fed at home is also healthy,” he said. “That also involves teaching parents how to eat healthy. Just limiting their lunch at school isn’t enough to fix the problem.”
And serving healthier food can result in students throwing away more food, in the instances of whole grain and other items.
“We offer so many choices of fruits and vegetables and we don’t have a lot of waste,” Bergman said. “We have lots of healthy choices. That limits the waste.”
The New Castle district serves whole grain muffins for breakfast, but under the new regulations, those no longer would be acceptable because of the added sugar in them, Bergman pointed out. The district purchases healthy baked goods from a Pittsburgh company called Super Bakery which makes baked products for school district grades kindergarten through 12. The bakery was owned by Franco Harris.
Bergman’s scholarship to attend the conference is from the School Nutrition Association of Pennsylvania.
Bergman said he is happy to have received the honor and be attending the conference, noting that only 10 or fewer are given out for the 300 school districts in the commonwealth.
“It allows me to have a voice for our region,” he said, adding that he anticipates talking to U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and other members of Congress.
“I’m looking forward to telling our local representatives about the nutritious meals we serve in our cafeterias and how Congress can help to sustain this progress and ensure all of America’s students are nourished and ready to learn.”
The School Nutrition Association’s 2023 School Nutrition Trends Survey shows that 99.8 percent of responding school meal program directors are challenged by increasing costs and supply chain issues, including menu items and staff shortages. This impacts more than 90 percent of the programs. Respondents also disclosed numerous negative impacts from the loss of free school meals. Among programs that must now charge for meals, more than 96 percent reported unpaid meal debt as a challenge.
The School Nutrition Association is a national, non-profit professional organization representing 50,000 school nutrition professionals across the country. The association and its members are dedicated to making healthy school meals and nutrition education available to all students. For more information about the conference, visit www.schoolnutrition.org/LAC.
