(Second of three parts)

A detailed schedule for students returning to classrooms at George Washington Intermediate School will involve staggered arrival and dismissal times.

New Castle Area School District superintendent Debbie DeBlasio, addressing the school board Monday, detailed the back-to-the-classroom scenarios for each of the district's three schools.

The plan for George Washington includes a hybrid learning model for grades 3 through 5, with students physically going to school part time every morning for in-person instruction, then learning at home, virtually, in the afternoons.

Parents also still have the option of having their students complete all of their schooling virtually at home.

Student arrivals at George Washington will be staggered, and all walkers will enter the building's main entrance on Euclid Avenue. Students will sanitize when exiting the bus and entering the building, and will walk through security. They will receive grab-and-go breakfasts and will eat in their classrooms or assigned areas.

Between 8:10 and 9:05 a.m., the students will have social emotional instruction which could include a video, classroom instruction or activity or any additional morning work.

The students will remain in their home rooms and teachers will change classrooms for the rest of the day until dismissal. All students will receive lunches to go and dismissal will begin at 11:25 a.m. for walkers, then buses will arrive at 11:35. After student dismissal, custodians will deep clean all of the school buildings daily.

Students will return home at 12:35 p.m. and will be required to attend class online for 1 hour and 45 minutes in the subjects of science, social studies and specialty lessons. The shortened day will allow teachers to help individual students and small groups, answer questions and prepare virtual lessons and recordings.

Student lunches will be from noon to 12:35 p.m. Virtual instruction will be from 12:35 to 2:55 p.m. Dismissal time from in-school learning will be 11:25 for walkers and 11:35 for buses. Students will go to lockers at designated group times. Lockers and desks will be color coded.

Students will be given restroom breaks on rotation in small groups. They will be required to sign out if going one at a time. Students are required to wear masks and there will be no evening activities after school.

ILLNESS

Parents are encouraged to give their children medication at home, and not send them to school if they are sick.

If a student becomes ill in class, parents must pick them up within 30 minutes. Teachers will not send sick students to the office, rather, they are to call the nurse's office first. Nurses will direct teachers where to send the students. Nurses will assess the student and decide the next step. No cough drops will be given out.

If a student is sent home, he or she must remain at home for 10 days unless a doctor's note clears him or her or the student tests negative for COVID-19.

ONLINE LEARNING ONLY

Grade 3

The all-virtual learning model will be assigned to two teachers on George Washington's staff, following the same mode as the first nine weeks. The students will begin social and emotional instruction from 8:10 to 9:05 a.m. English language arts and math will be taught between 9:05 and 11:35 a.m. by the virtual teachers. The same instructors will teach social studies and science between 12:35 and 2:55 p.m.

Grades 4 and 5

The students will follow the hybrid schedule from home. The lessons will be livestreamed from the classrooms. Social and emotional instruction will be from 8:10 to 9:05 a.m. Teachers will give virtual and in-person instruction simultaneously form 9:05 to 11:35 a.m. for English and math. Online instruction for social studies and science will be from 12:35 to 2:55 p.m.

