A night of good food, culture and merriment united about 150 members of the African-American community with local school leaders Thursday night.
The heritage night event, hosted by the New Castle Area School District, was a marker for Black History Month, which is being celebrated with various events community-wide in New Castle. Adults and students gathered to socialize and exchange dialog with school district leaders.
Catering businesses from New Castle and Youngstown served a variety of traditional foods commonly enjoyed in the African-American culture.
Jamiyah Kimmel, a senior at New Castle High School, was excited about being there. Kimmel works at VentiSei Winery and helps out with the district’s Empty Bowls project to raise money for summertime free lunches.
“This is really nice,” she exclaimed. “I think it’s great for everybody to get together and embrace their culture.”
Members of the school district administration, teachers and school board also attended.
Latoya Rice, a resident of the city’s East Side, also was enjoying herself and was thankful she attended.
“I like how they’re celebrating African-American History month,” she said. She has a son who is a senior in the school district.
“I really like it,” she said of the event. “I hope they have more events like this.”
She described the food as “excellent,” and her favorite food served there were the the collard greens, made by Nicole Nixon, who owns a business on Market Street in Youngstown.
Other foods included ribs, beef brisket, barbecued chicken, potato salad, cooked cabbage, pasta salad, other vegetable dishes and a variety of desserts.
Nicole Summers, Penn State Talent Search for the district, was the keynote speaker. The Talent Search program provides one-on-one online and group activities to help students enroll in and complete educational programs after high school as another tool in the guidance office.
New Castle has had the Penn State Talent Search program in the district since 2009. The program is for students of lower income whose parents did not graduate from college, to help guide them through education toward careers, Summers said.
Other features of the evening included a disc jockey and a 360-degree video machine.
Interim school district Superintendent Rick Rossi commented, “I thought for the first such event that we had, it was a total success. I was pleased to see the large turnout from our African-American community.
“We need them and their support in the school system, and if we can bridge the gaps among the parents and students in the district, it can only make New Castle a better place.”
The intent of hosting the event was not only to celebrate the culture, but to help resolve dissent among some of the students in the district, Rossi said. He said that the principals have noticed a number of students not getting along with one another in school. That results in disagreements and, oftentimes, fights.
Assistant high school Principal Ralph Blundo assembled a committee, the members of whom agreed the district needs to reach out to the parents and grandparents of the students, to help create more unity and bridge the divide, Rossi said.
“I thought it was important to create a committee of high character people who truly care about the cohesiveness, the togetherness and growth of our community,” Blundo commented.
The committee members include Brian Rice, Summers, Angela Dennis, a paraprofessional at the district; Robert Wilkins, a school crossing guard; Jarrett Samuels, assistant social worker for the district and Stephanie Gibson, guidance counselor.
Rice, a former school district social worker, resigned this month to accept a position at the Human Services Center of outpatient therapist and school liaison, which will allow him to still frequent the schools.
Rossi said he is putting together a new job description for the position and that the district will advertise to fill it within the coming months.
“There’s perspective in our community that the school district isn’t doing all that it can do for our students,” Rice said. “We wanted to put some of those ideas to rest and show them what we are doing. We’re making strides to be more involved and formative and open with the community. That has gone along with hiring. We’re making strides toward change.
“We’re trying to do these things through the committee in school that knows the programs going on,” he said.
Regarding Rossi’s reference to the fights, he said, “one of the things we try to do is social-emotional learning and character development,” he said.
Rice, in his social worker position, was going into and out of the classrooms to try to teach students to coexist with others. We’re trying to instill in them coping mechanisms and how everything is not the end of the world. It’s an uphill battle. We’re trying to give them the competency to control their impulses and show them what is, and what is not appropriate.”
Thursday’s event, and the committee, are measures to build trust between the district and the community.
“It was just an outstanding night of great food and camaraderie among the people in our community,” Blundo commented about the event. “It was a positive event and a good crowd. The food was outstanding, the message was outstanding and we want our community to know where here to help and we want to grow and do it together.”
Summing up the evening, Rossi said, “What a night. It cost a little bit of money, but I think we can get so much mileage out of events like this. I don’t know if the foyer (at the high school) can handle any more people. It was packed.”
He anticipates the district hosting another such event in April or May, and more often throughout the school years.
“The more we can bring our families together, it’s going to make the school district so much better,” Rossi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.