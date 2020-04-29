The New Castle Area School District has created an entire new school within a few weeks, Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio told the school board last week.
The board met via Zoom conference call, which allowed members to participate and vote from their homes.
The board cannot assemble during the coronavirus outbreak because of the governor’s social distancing orders and his order to close the schools. As a result, the board had to devise a new way to meet, and now students as well are being taught through computers and Chromebooks that the district distributed to them.
DeBlasio detailed how the faculty and the students have converted their learning over to virtual classroom teaching within a three-week span. She praised the staff, the administration, the students and especially the parents for their cooperation in getting a virtual school up and running online so quickly.
Tracy Yeropoli, the district’s instructional technology specialist, taught the teachers how to use Google Classroom “and they learned it in one week,” DeBlasio continued. “It’s unbelievable. We’ve got most of our children on and learning and I’m happy to say that.”
She urged that if anyone in the district knows students who are not yet online to let the administration know, “because we’ve been calling and calling.”
“I could not have asked more from a wonderful administration, board and a wonderful staff, and a big shout out to the parents and our students, where under these uncertain situations everyone came to the floor and did what we had to do,” she told the board. “We actually started a new school within 21/2 weeks, and I could not have done it without my team.”
Emily Sanders, district director of assessment, data and technology, reported that New Castle submitted a “Continuity of Education” plan to the state, detailing how the district teachers are providing education to its 3,200 students in grades kindergarten through 12.
“It’s a dynamic document and we can make changes,” Sanders said.
DeBlasio said the report, which is available for public review on the district’s website at www.ncasd.com, has been approved by the state Department of Education.
Each teacher established a “Google Classroom” online for the students for each course, the report said, and it was ready to use on April 6. Before that, the district’s support staff helped teachers and principals call homes and collect information regarding the students’ individual technology needs.
The board also approved a revised school academic calendar, making May 15 and June 8 instructional days with students. The last day for students will be June 8. All end-of-the-year and senior activities are canceled or on hold until further notice, the report states.
John Mozzocio, special programs supervisor for the district, reported that as of Monday, 94 percent of the special education students have logged onto their Chromebooks and completed necessary work. Members of the administration and teaching staff are still going to go door-to-door, delivering devices to the few whom they previously have been unable to contact. They also are being contacted by mail, he said.
“We focused on planned instruction in all grades, and Google Classroom was our pick,” she said, noting that many online curriculum companies have put out free materials during the COVID-19 crisis.
“It’s unbelievable,” she said. Administration team got together and reviewed it, “they got it to our (teaching) staff, and our staff took the information and they ran with it.”
The Success For All Reading Program opened up its entire curriculum for the district to put online and students are using it districtwide, DeBlasio pointed out. Various online math programs are being used for various grades, and a new enrichment program allows students to work to their abilities, she said.
“I cannot tell you what this district has done to put these programs together,” she commented. “What we have done in the past three weeks is something our district can be very, very proud of.”
She also noted how proud she is of the district’s free breakfast and lunch program for students, and for the free dinners being given out curbside at the high school three days a week.
The district has 13 sites where breakfasts and lunches are served to students according to the schedule on the website.
Jeremy Bergman, the district’s food service director, is working with the state to try to arrange for the district to provide the students with free breakfasts and lunches on weekends as well, she reported.
The free dinners were started in partnership one particular group, “and it snowballed. People are calling us now asking what they can do,” DeBlasio said, adding, “They are reaching out to us every day — board members, the community and restaurants. This is the time to say thank you, and we appreciate everything you’re doing for our district.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.