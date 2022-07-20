The New Castle Area School District is considering creating its own police force.
The school board at its regular meeting Monday voted 7-0 to submit an application to the state police-run Pennsylvania CLEAN (Commonwealth Law Enforcement Assistance Network), for the creation of a district-wide police department to supplement its already existing school resource officers.
Board members Tracey Rankin and Anna Pascarella were not in attendance.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem has agreed to assist the district with the application, according to district business manager Joseph Ambrosini.
There are multiple steps to the process,” Salem explained Tuesday. “Right now I’m just assisting the district in what it needs to do to form the department. We have a lot of work before it becomes reality.”
The actual forming of the department will take another approval of the board.
Salem said the process also involves drawing up policies and procedures.
“There are a lot of steps to this,” he said.
Board President Gary Schooley said after the meeting that the idea is preliminary.
“All we are doing is authorizing the application,” he said.
The board has had informal discussions in the past and is exploring options of how to get people with more training and experience in law enforcement to better secure the buildings, Schooley explained. “It’s not to be perceived that the people we have aren’t doing their jobs, there just aren’t enough of them to be as effective as we need.”
He said certain incidents have occurred that have prompted the board to look closer at how to tighten up security and prevent any incidents.
The district already has metal detectors and metal detection wands that check people going through the entrances as another layer of security. The district has three schools, but currently it has only two school security officers.
Schooley noted that the New Castle administration has been working with Salem for ideas of how to set up a school police force, “and basically, we’re authorizing them to do the research and present a plan. Then we will have dialogue about how we want to proceed with it,” he said. “We were told this was the first step we would have to take.”
The concept of a school police force is not new to Lawrence County. The Laurel School District has its own police force, and all of its members are currently employed police officers. The Mohawk Area School District formed its own police department nearly three years ago.
Should the New Castle district proceed with establishing its own police force, the ultimate goal would be to staff it with certified police officers, Ambrosini explained. Those would be mainly officers who work for the New Castle police and other local departments, who would work separate hours for the school on their off shifts.
The department would employ a chief who would do the scheduling for the officers, he said.
“We want to have more of a police presence in our buildings for safety purposes, in light of what’s been happening in other schools,” Ambrosini said. He noted that some district students are showing signs of having social-emotional issues since COVID-19 was on the rise.
The district would maintain its existing full-time school resource officers under separate contracts the district has with the city, he said. The officers who would be hired for a police force would become district employees, he added.
Ambrosini noted that the district’s support is needed to get state approval to apply to set up a police force, he said.
The district has a $150,000 allocation from the school safety and security funds and an additional $60,000 school resource officer grant to fund the program, he said, adding, “This is the direction where schools are going right now.”
Board member Kenny Rice commented about the idea, “there’s a lot I don’t know about the process or procedure, but I’m glad that we as a district and the New Castle Police Department are looking into ways to prevent things from happening to our students and keep them safe, as opposed to waiting for something to happen.
“I’m interested in looking into this and other things that we can do to protect our students,” Rice said. “We owe it to them. I am a fan of being proactive instead of reactive. We have to see what’s out there and see what we can do differently. We know society’s changing, and if we don’t change, we’re going to be victims instead of survivors. I’m interested in looking at what information they come back with.”
“Our job is to make the school as safe and healthy as it can be for students to learn,” board member Marco Bulisco echoed. “It’s difficult to retain security officers, and this would be a way for the district to have a little more involvement in recruiting and retaining officers.”
Acknowledging that school district police forces are becoming popular statewide, Bulisco commented, “It’s a different day and age. We need to create that extremely safe environment and have trained officers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.