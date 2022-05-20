The New Castle Area School District is borrowing funds through a bond issue for renovations to Taggart Stadium.
The funding also will pay for repairs for baseball at Flaherty Field and the George Washington Intermediate School softball field.
At its public meeting Monday, the board voted 8-0 to borrow $3,097,000 through general obligation note to complete all of the work, at an interest rate of 3.03 percent. The loan is for a 10-year period. The note is through Webster Public Financial Corporation in Providence, Rhode Island.
District business manager Joseph Ambrosini explained to the board that the district sought bids for the loan in order to get the lowest possible interest rate.
The funds will be used to install new lights at about $430,000; replace the turf at a cost of $247,076, and repair and resurface the track at a cost of $254,000.
All of that work is currently already under contract, he explained.
The board also had approved Musco Sports Lighting LLC of Muscatine, Iowa, as the successful bidder for the stadium lighting.
In addition to that work, the stadium will receive a new home locker room costing between $540,000 and $700,000; a new visitor locker room costing between $285,000 and $350,000; a press box renovation at a cost of $450,000 to $475,000; and new restrooms and a concession stand for $200,000 to $300,000.
Eckles Architecture and Engineering is doing the design work and professional services, and is charging eight percent of the total project cost, excluding the lighting. The company’s price is between $96,000 to $120,000.
The board in separate action Monday agreed to lease Flaherty Field for another 20 years from the city of New Castle at no charge. The contract will expire in 2041. The district uses the field for the district’s baseball teams, and under the agreement, is responsible for the maintenance of it. The former lease spanned 2016 through 2021.
The bond issue also will cover improvements to that field, including improvements to the field including piping, drainage, and laser sub-grading at a cost of $100,000; new bleachers to cost between $8,000 and $12,000; a new sound system from $5,000 to $7,500; and new fencing, costing between $15,000 and $25,000.
Improvements planned for the softball field include laser grade and infield drainage renovations costing $10,000 to $15,000; a new sound system at between $5,000 and $7,500; and new bleachers costing between $8,000 and $12,000.
Ambrosini said the lighting, field and turf work at Taggart is already under contract and will be done by the end of August when football season begins. The architect firm will advertise for bids for the other improvements in June, and the contracts will be awarded in July, he said.
The work at Flaherty and George Washington also will be completed this summer, he said.
Money for paying back the bond issue will come from the general fund, which is comprised of tax dollars.
The board is planning a public meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the administration building for a preliminary presentation of the district’s 2022-23 budget.
