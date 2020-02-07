District attorney dismisses 2 of 3 election complaints

Two out of three complaints filed with the district attorney by the Lawrence County Election Board have been dismissed.
A third is still under investigation, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said Monday.
That complaint about a mailer circulated by the Accountable Leadership Political Action Committee against Democratic mayoral candidate Mark Elisco has the home return address of Eric Gordon of Cranberry Township, but does not disclose who paid for the card that was circulated through the U.S. Postal Service.
Lamancusa said that flier remains under investigation.
The veteran district attorney said he does not intend to file any criminal action or to impose any fines regarding a pre-election flier that appeared to have been generated by the New Castle Code Enforcement Department. The flier, delivered to homes before the election and making claims against New Castle Mayor Chris Frye as a Republican candidate for that seat, states that it was paid for by Frank Tomski, retired senior city code enforcement officer.
Although Frye's Democratic opponent, Mark Elisco, had filed the right-to-know requests for information about Frye's past code violations that were detailed in the flier, Lamancusa said there were no violations.
"I've seen nothing to discount who paid for it," the district attorney said. "The flier appeared to have been distasteful, but I didn't see any criminal violations of the state election laws."
Lamancusa also dismissed a complaint against Andrea Keyser, a Shenango School Board candidate, whose newspaper campaign ad did not disclose who paid for it. The complaint was dismissed because the omission was discovered to have been an error, according to Ed Allison, director of voter registration for the county.
