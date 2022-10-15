Throughout the years, state Rep. Chris Sainato has built relationships with residents, local officials and businesses — as well as with Republicans in the state Legislature.

Sainato, the Democratic incumbent since 1995 for District 9 in the state House of Representatives that covers most of Lawrence County, said he wants to continue his service to the community.

“I’m going to continue to do what I’ve done,” Sainato said. “I’m going to work really hard.”

Sainato, who is running against Republican Marla Gallo Brown, is the Democratic chair for the state Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness committee.

ECONOMY

While he is proud of the work accomplished during this current term, Sainato said the biggest challenge for residents now is the economy, inflation and cost of living increases.

To help with the economy, he said he wants to encourage more businesses and industry to come to the county. He also wants to secure more state and federal funding for municipalities, groups and businesses.

He said he comes home every weekend to both attend events and patronize local businesses, stating it is the role of a legislator to meet and interact with his constituents.

He added his staff is well trained to help out people get the information and resources they need.

REVITALIZING CITY

Sainato believes the key to revitalizing New Castle is to try and bring more small businesses downtown, and to have residents patronize them. That will draw more people downtown and encourage more development.

He also said it is important to continue to host different community events throughout the year.

“Those are small things, but those are important for a community,” Sainato said. “The more people that you can draw downtown, it successfully grows.”

Sainato said the county cannot survive without a vibrant center city, and over the years, he has worked well with the different city leaders and officials.

He said there are some things he can’t control, like a business or factory shutting down, and he feels it will be difficult in getting a major chain store to come downtown — which is why he feels it’s important for smaller, specialty stores to open in the downtown, an area that’s safe thanks to the city’s police.

“New Castle is very important to me. I want to make sure it does grow,” Sainato said. “There’s a lot of potential downtown.”

UTILIZING ENERGY

Sainato said he wants Pennsylvania to use all forms of energy, whether it’d be natural gas, solar, wind, electric and more.

He said he wants to make sure the industries of all forms of energy work well together, while at the same time making sure they are both safe for residents, and safe for the environment.

He believes Pennsylvania can be a global leader in natural gas in particular.

EDUCATION

Having a degree in education, Sainato education is very important to him.

While he is not against private schools like charter schools, he feels offering vouchers to get the students to attend them will cause less money to be state funded into public schools.

If it were up to him, he would invest more funding into public schools, and would have the state fully fund them, to keep the burden off of residents paying for those schools with their property taxes.

“But if you take these kids from the public schools, and the subsidies don’t come, they still have an operation to run,” Sainato said. “Every kid deserves a chance to get a good education.”

ABORTION

When it comes to abortion, he is pro-life, but is generally not in favor of abortion.

He said he is in favor of exceptions for rape, incest and for the life of the mother.

He said he is frightened by seeing other states attempting to nearly ban or totally ban all abortions, stating he does not want the government to simply come down on women to tell what they can do with their bodies, nor does he want to jail doctors who perform legal abortions.

Pennsylvania allows abortion without exceptions up to 24 weeks.

He said this topic should be carefully debated in the state legislature, rather than rush to a flat-out ban.

“I don’t think we rush in and say abortion is illegal in Pennsylvania,” Sainato said. “I think women’s health is important. What’s happening in other states concerns me.”

ACT 77

Sainato feels there has been no wide-spread levels of fraud throughout the state, stating election workers, in all counties, work together honestly, with a mixture of both parties.

“Who in their right mind at the courthouse, who have been there many years, is going to give up their pension, and potentially go to jail, because they want to mess with a few ballots,” Sainato said. “Where is the fraud?”

Sainato said the state’s controversial Voting Act 77 law, which allows for no excuse mail-in voting and drop boxes, was initially approved overwhelmingly across the aisle, and was originally a Republican-sponsored bill.

He said to get a mail-in ballot, one needs a valid ID, driver’s license, or social security number, and that residents can track their mail-in ballot throughout the process.

He said the way to fix Act 77 is to allow for pre-canvasing of ballots — the opening of ballots and checking to make sure the names on the ballots match the voter rolls — at least two days before the election to speed up the counting process on election night.

FULL-TIME ROLE

In his nearly 28-year career, Sainato has never missed a vote in the legislature, and hopes to continue that commitment to helping the members of the district.

In seniority, he is number seven in the House, which has allowed him to build relationships, both in and out of Harrisburg, that can be used to help the district.

“When I first ran 28 years ago, I said I’m going to be a full-time legislator,” Sainato said. “I enjoy what I do. I like helping people.”