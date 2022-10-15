District 9 preview: Sainato looking for two more years in Harrisburg Throughout the years, state Rep. Chris Sainato has built relationships with residents, local officials and businesses — as well as with Republ…

While Marla Gallo Brown is running for state representative, she doesn’t want to be like other politicians.

For one, Brown, the Republican nominee for District 9 in the state House of Representatives that represents most of Lawrence County, signed a pledge not to take any state per diems, pension or a taxpayer-funded car. Brown is running against incumbent Democrat Chris Sainato.

She also said she does not want to be a career politician. She would serve, if elected, a maximum of eight years.

Brown said given her career in both for and non-profit business, and her ambition to see real change, she feels she is the best person to take Lawrence County forward.

“It’s time we have a voice in Harrisburg, and I want to be the advocate standing up for the people of Lawrence County,” Brown said. “This is the place that helped raise me, and this is my opportunity to give back.”

LOCAL ECONOMY

Brown, raised in Edinburg, said the top concern county residents have is the economy, particularly in New Castle.

“People are hurting from what’s going on nationally with our economy. It’s a big deal,” Brown said. “Seniors in particular, who are on fixed incomes, they’re struggling right now.”

Brown said she and residents are concerned with the recent string of businesses choosing to leave the county, like Eckles (Archeticture), Steelite and McKesson.

She added it doesn’t help with neighboring Ohio doesn’t force companies to pay a corporate net income tax, only a lower gross receipts tax.

She said the county is in a prime location to be a major transportation hub between major cities and the county needs its infrastructure built up.

Before running for state representative, Brown worked with UPS for 15 years, including becoming head of its United Kingdom market in London, opened a medical spa in Georgia and ran it for nine years, and was the CEO of the Pregnancy Aid Clinic, a non-profit Catholic pro-life organization.

Given her business experience, she said she understands the struggles and mindset of all three groups.

She said New Castle could apply to join CHIZ (City Revitalization and Improvement Zoning Program), which would designate 130 acres as a business opportunity zone, but said the city would need a population of at least 30,000 again, leading to her wanting to find ways to drive more people into the city. The city’s population is around 21,000.

Brown said she wants to lower property taxes for senior citizens on a fixed income, and include veteran-owned businesses in the state’s Small Diverse Business Program.

“We’ve got to grow population by growing business with free enterprise, not by continuing to throw money at problems,” Brown said.

Added Brown: “I grew up here…and I want my kids and my grandkids to be able to stay here. I feel like I have all this experience that I have been blessed to gain throughout the years, and this is my way to be able to give back.”

NOT A CAREER, BUT SERVICE

Brown believes that being a politician should be a public service, rather than a career.

She said Sainato has been serving the district for 27 years, while his predecessor, the late Thomas Fee, served 25 years. The district has only seen a steady decline during that timeframe, she said.

Story continues below video

“This position was never intended to be a career for people,” Brown said. “Our forefathers wanted it to be a service you offered back to the community for a short period of time, and that’s how I see it.”

Brown said Sainato’s only real solution to problems is to “throw money at it,” and states it is not enough to simply give grants back to the community, as those grants come from taxpayer-funded money in the first place.

EDUCATION

As her father was an industrial arts teacher at Mohawk High School for 35 years, Brown said she has great respect for teachers and what they go through.

She said she believes schools have gotten too far from teaching the basics in education, and believes parents/guardians should have a say in what their children are being taught. She also believes if vouchers help those families, they should be offered.

ENERGY

Brown said she feels the state should take advantage of the abundance of natural resources it has, such as natural gas.

“Pennsylvania is so rich in so many resources that have gone under utilized,” Brown said. “I absolutely think we should become a premiere sourcing for the needs that we have from an energy perspective.”

Brown believes these resources can be safely mined and collected without harming the environment, as she has seen natural gas plants across the state having measures to not only protect the environment, but not cause major disruptions for residents.

ELECTION INTEGRITY

Brown said she has spoken with Lawrence County Elections Director Tim Germani and feels the county’s elections are in great hands.

ABORTION

Brown is “definitely pro-life.”

“I ran a pro-life facility,” she said. “I think protecting the integrity of life is the most important thing we can do.”

MOVING FORWARD

Brown, a fifth-generation county resident, wants to move the area forward, not backward.

She said counties like Lawrence are currently being forgotten when it comes to the big economic picture, with post-industrial counties like Lehigh, Lackawanna, and Berks are growing, despite them going through the same economic problems Lawrence has.

“So why are they growing? I would say it’s because they have people advocating for them,” Brown said. “The 9th District needs an advocate, not an incumbent.”

She feels Sainato, despite his past promises, does not have the county’s best interests at heart.

“If we continue to do the same things that we’ve always done, we’re going to continue to get the same result,” Brown said. “All we’ve done effectively with the current administration is manage decline. It’s time we look forward and start growing.”