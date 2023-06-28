Lawrence County’s 2,000 senior citizens who receive state vouchers to spend at farmers’ markets will have to wait a little longer than expected.
On the bright side, the vouchers for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program more than doubled this year to $50, up from $24. Recipients receive one voucher annually during the June 1 through Nov. 30 market season.
A problem with printing vouchers caused the delay, said Shannon Powers, press secretary for the state Department of Agriculture in Harrisburg, which oversees the program.
“We have a new process this year,” Powers said. “Each check will have a QR code to allow the farmer to deposit the check and keep better track of what checks are used. The QR codes require special security paper and a different printing process.”
Challenges, Options in Aging, a Lawrence County agency that provides programming for those 50 and older, distribute the vouchers.
Challenges Administrator Amy Cervone said Tuesday the agency had not received the vouchers and had to cancel its June distribution event. Cervone anticipates receiving vouchers in early July.
Powers said they are now being distributed but did not know when they would arrive here.
“We hold distribution events, where eligible individuals can pick up vouchers,” Cervone said.
Those events are held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Challenges sites in New Castle and Ellwood City. The agency will announce the next event in the News, Bargain Bulletin and on its Facebook page.
Ferris Farm Produce in New Wilmington is among the local markets that accept vouchers. Owner Jeanice Ferris is aware of the delay.
“We do get them (customers with vouchers) at our home market (at 83 Ferris Road), but we mostly get them at our markets we attend,” Ferris said.
That includes the farmers’ market in Sharon.
Ferris isn’t too concerned with the delay.
“I think we’ll be fine,” she said. “Most farmers’ markets don’t start until the beginning of July. It hurts the people who use them more. We get a lot of seniors who use them. They love the ability to get farm fresh produce.”
The program provides WIC recipients and low-income seniors with locally grown fruits and vegetables from approved farmers’ in Pennsylvania.
Seniors must be 60 or older and meet the federal income guidelines. A one-person household can make up to $26,793 a year; two-person, $36,482; and three-person, $45,991.
More than 1,160 participating farmers are at 828 farm stands and 88 farmers’ markets in Pennsylvania.
In Lawrence County, those accepting vouchers include the Ken’s Farm Market at 1200 Croton Ave., N&N Produce at 296 N&N Lane, New Castle Farmers’ Market at Washington and East streets, Sievers Farm Market at 2015 E. Washington St., Sperdute Farms at 206 Kildoo Road, and Valley Home Farm at 3433 State Route 956, all New Castle; Mijavec Feed & Supply at 294 Cheriwood Road, Pulaski; Villa Maria Market at 288 Villa Drive; Apple Castle at 277 State Route 18 and Fresh Market Place at 129 Chestnut St., both in New Wilmington; Dawson’s Orchards at 122 Petersburg Road and Enon Country Gardens at 363 Anderson Road, both in Enon Valley; and Ellwood City Farmers’ Market.
