Distinguished Young Women

The following contestants claimed awards Saturday at the 2023 Distinguished Young Women event at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.

2023 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman: Kinsley Shimrack

First Runner-up: Alexandria Bender

Second Runner-up: Parker Jendrysik

Third Runner-Up: Amber Medved

Spirit Award: Mia Conti

Fitness Award: Alayna DeCarbo

Self-Expression: Kinsley Shimrack

Talent: Brianna Mastropietro

Scholarship: Amber Medved

Interview: Alexandria Bender

Highest cake pops sales: Kinsley Shimrack

Last One Standing Los Amigos Award: Parker Jendrysik, Mia Conti, Katelyn Stivers

Highest raffle ticket sales: Brianna Mastropietro

Highest ticket and ad sales: Parker Jendrysik, Alayna DeCarbo, Brianna Mastropietro

Perfect attendance: Alayna DeCarbo, Kinsley Shimrack, Danielle Memo, Mia Conti, Brianna Mastropietro, Parker Jendrysik

Highest SAT score: Alexandria Bender

Highest SAT math score: Alexandria Bender

Highest SAT verbal score: Amber Medved

Be Your Best Self Essay: Alexandria Bender

Eric Butch Essay: Parker Jendrysik

Community Service Award: Kinsley Shimrack

Mary Ellen Connelly Scholarship: Josephine Buckel

Anonymous Scholarship for a Career in Law: Danielle Memo

