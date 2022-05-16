The following contestants claimed awards Saturday at the 2023 Distinguished Young Women event at the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
2023 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman: Kinsley Shimrack
First Runner-up: Alexandria Bender
Second Runner-up: Parker Jendrysik
Third Runner-Up: Amber Medved
Spirit Award: Mia Conti
Fitness Award: Alayna DeCarbo
Self-Expression: Kinsley Shimrack
Talent: Brianna Mastropietro
Scholarship: Amber Medved
Interview: Alexandria Bender
Highest cake pops sales: Kinsley Shimrack
Last One Standing Los Amigos Award: Parker Jendrysik, Mia Conti, Katelyn Stivers
Highest raffle ticket sales: Brianna Mastropietro
Highest ticket and ad sales: Parker Jendrysik, Alayna DeCarbo, Brianna Mastropietro
Perfect attendance: Alayna DeCarbo, Kinsley Shimrack, Danielle Memo, Mia Conti, Brianna Mastropietro, Parker Jendrysik
Highest SAT score: Alexandria Bender
Highest SAT math score: Alexandria Bender
Highest SAT verbal score: Amber Medved
Be Your Best Self Essay: Alexandria Bender
Eric Butch Essay: Parker Jendrysik
Community Service Award: Kinsley Shimrack
Mary Ellen Connelly Scholarship: Josephine Buckel
Anonymous Scholarship for a Career in Law: Danielle Memo
