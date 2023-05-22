Allison Ross is making a habit of rising to the top.
AWARD WINNERS
2024 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman – Allison Ross, Union
First runner-up – Sydney Alfera, Laurel
Second runner-up – Graecyn Pastore, Mohawk
Third runner-up – Ava Conti, Laurel
Spirit Award – Emma Gallagher, Mohawk
Fitness Award – Ava Conti, Laurel
Self-Expression Award – Allison Ross, Union
Talent Award – Allison Ross, Union
Scholarship Award – Paige Buckwalter, Wilmington
Interview Award – Sydney Alfera, Laurel
Highest cake pop sales – Madison Saylor, New Castle
Highest raffle ticket gift card sales – Graecyn Pastore, Mohawk
Highest raffle ticket sales – Samantha Angelucci, Neshannock; Graecyn Pastore, Mohawk
Highest ticket and ad sales – Samantha Angelucci, Neshannock; Mallory Gorgacz, Union
Highest SAT score – Sydney Alfera, Laurel
Highest SAT math score – Sydney Alfera, Laurel
Highest SAT verbal score – Allison Ross, Union
Law Scholarship Award – Sophia Covelli, Neshannock
Contribution to our Community Essay – Allison Ross, Union
Be Your Best Self Essay – Paige Buckwalter, Wilmington
Eric Butch Essay – Samantha Angelucci, Neshannock
Community Service Award – Sydney Alfera, Laurel
Scholarship in Honor of Mary Ellen Connelly – Danika Wagner, New Castle
Perfect attendance – Emma Gallagher, Mohawk; Brooke Maslyk, New Castle; Monica Gibson, Mohawk; Alexa Dombrosky, Neshannock; Samantha Angelucci, Neshannock; Ava Conti, Laurel; Jadyn Porada, Neshannock; Alexa Ong, Neshannock; Madison Saylor, New Castle; Peyton Rodgers, New Castle; Sydney Alfera, Laurel; Danika Wagner, New Castle; Bethann Keener, Lincoln; and Graecyn Pastore, Mohawk.
