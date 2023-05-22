AWARD WINNERS

2024 Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman – Allison Ross, Union

First runner-up – Sydney Alfera, Laurel

Second runner-up – Graecyn Pastore, Mohawk

Third runner-up – Ava Conti, Laurel

Spirit Award – Emma Gallagher, Mohawk

Fitness Award – Ava Conti, Laurel

Self-Expression Award – Allison Ross, Union

Talent Award – Allison Ross, Union

Scholarship Award – Paige Buckwalter, Wilmington

Interview Award – Sydney Alfera, Laurel

Highest cake pop sales – Madison Saylor, New Castle

Highest raffle ticket gift card sales – Graecyn Pastore, Mohawk

Highest raffle ticket sales – Samantha Angelucci, Neshannock; Graecyn Pastore, Mohawk

Highest ticket and ad sales – Samantha Angelucci, Neshannock; Mallory Gorgacz, Union

Highest SAT score – Sydney Alfera, Laurel

Highest SAT math score – Sydney Alfera, Laurel

Highest SAT verbal score – Allison Ross, Union

Law Scholarship Award – Sophia Covelli, Neshannock

Contribution to our Community Essay – Allison Ross, Union

Be Your Best Self Essay – Paige Buckwalter, Wilmington

Eric Butch Essay – Samantha Angelucci, Neshannock

Community Service Award – Sydney Alfera, Laurel

Scholarship in Honor of Mary Ellen Connelly – Danika Wagner, New Castle

Perfect attendance – Emma Gallagher, Mohawk; Brooke Maslyk, New Castle; Monica Gibson, Mohawk; Alexa Dombrosky, Neshannock; Samantha Angelucci, Neshannock; Ava Conti, Laurel; Jadyn Porada, Neshannock; Alexa Ong, Neshannock; Madison Saylor, New Castle; Peyton Rodgers, New Castle; Sydney Alfera, Laurel; Danika Wagner, New Castle; Bethann Keener, Lincoln; and Graecyn Pastore, Mohawk.

