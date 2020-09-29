A couple’s domestic dispute at a Shenango Township motel Saturday led police to stashes of suspected heroin and cocaine in their motel room and vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.
Shenango police reported a woman also had a bag containing 5.68 grams of heroin stashed inside a body cavity.
As a result, police arrested Christopher John Donafrio, 35, of 422 E. Lutton St. and Heather Lynn Fullwood, 30, of 426 E. Lutton St. after serving sealed search warrants inside their motel room and their car.
According to the court documents filed against the couple, the police during their room search confiscated a cigarette wrapper containing 6.11 grams of suspected cocaine, a bag containing 6.11 grams of suspected cocaine, a glass jar containing about 8.39 grams of suspected heroin and six Xanax pills. They also found a digital scale and three cell phones, the report said.
In searching the inside of the car, the police additionally found a scale and a safe containing drug paraphernalia and another bag containing suspected heroin.
A Lawrence County Drug Task Force agent learned in an interview with Fullwood that the two were selling heroin to make money to support their habit and get an apartment, the criminal complaint states.
The police were called to the Route 422 motel around 12:30 p.m. by its manager, who reported that they were in and out of the room arguing with each other.
Officers at the scene learned their dispute was over a cell phone, and that their vehicle was parked in a restaurant lot next door. While looking for the phone in the hotel room, the police found hypodermic needles and glass pipes with suspected narcotics residue, a bag containing white powder, cash and a locked portable safe. The discovery prompted them to obtain the search warrant, the paperwork states.
Police arrested the couple, and Donafrio had $432 and the keys to the vehicle in his pocket.
A female officer, in searching Fullwood, found a the bag containing the suspected heroin she had hidden in her body cavity.
After a drug-sniffing police dog indicated the presence of narcotics on their car, the vehicle was impounded for the search.
The couple had reported to the police they were having health issues, so they were taken by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where they were medically cleared, the report said.
The police afterward found a bag containing 10.93 grams suspected cocaine and another clear bag containing 31.9 grams of suspected heroin had been deposited on the back seat floor of the cruiser, they reported.
Fullwood and Donafrio both are charged with two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were arraigned Saturday morning by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail, each on a $50,000 bond.
