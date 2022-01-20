The building that houses DiSilvio’s Family Restaurant, formerly Eat’n Park in downtown New Castle, is undergoing a change in its assessed value.
That means that pending approval of the county commissioners, the city of New Castle and the New Castle Area School Board, the owners of that property at 100 W. Washington St. will be paying less money in taxes.
According to county assessment director J.R. Hardester, the building was assessed at $400,000. PEC Management, the owner, obtained an appraisal when it bought the building, and filed a request for a reduction before the county assessment appeals board last year. The assessment board rejected the request, and the company then filed an appeal in the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas.
The parties involved reached a settlement in court that lowers the assessed value of the property to $244,480, Hardester explained.
As a result, the amount that PEC Management will pay in taxes to the school district will be reduced from $6,908 to $3,876. Taxes paid to the city of New Castle will be reduced from $11,528 to $6,417, and the taxes paid to the county will be reduced from $3,323 to $1,865.
The agreement was recently approved by New Castle City Council, Hardester said.
The New Castle School Board approved the settlement at its regular public meeting Tuesday.
Hardester said the proposal will go before the county commissioners for a vote Tuesday.
