The discount period for paying Lawrence County real estate taxes is May 5.
Payments are accepted in the Lawrence County treasurer's office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Payments also may be made online at hlawrencecountypa.gov/online-services. A third-party convenience fee of 2.4 percent will be charged for all credit card transactions.
The office also will accept payments through the mail, but the discount period will be applied only to those postmarked before or on May 5.
Another option is to deposit the payment in a drop box located outside of the courthouse to the left of the main entrance.
Payments will be accepted in cash or check at the remaining tax outreaches, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at the Union Township municipal building, and from 10 a.m. to noon April 28 at the Wayne Township municipal building.
Anyone with questions should call (724) 656-2124.
