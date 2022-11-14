Punishments have been approved against four Mohawk High School students accused in an August hazing incident during preseason football practice.
During the Tuesday’s meeting, the school board in an 8-0-1 vote agreed to disciplinary agreements with three students who were on the varsity football team.
The length and conditions of the agreements are confidential, according to district Solicitor Russell Lucas.
Board member Edmund Retort Jr., who is a volunteer coach for the team, abstained from the vote.
However, in a 6-2-1 decision, the board voted to expel another student after an adjudication hearing was previously held.
Retort once again abstained, while board members Michael McBride and Kirk Lape voted against the action. Lape and McBride were advised by Lucas not to comment.
It was also noted the three agreements were made in lieu of expulsion adjudication hearings.
During Tuesday’s meeting, several district parents and students spoke to the board and asked for the reinstatement of the students.
The hazing incident took place between noon and 1 p.m. Aug. 17 when five team members and was investigated by Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa’s office. Lamancusa said while there was hazing, he dispelled rumors of any sexual activities, such as broomsticks, masturbation or bodily fluids.
The incident caused the district to pause all football-related activities until Sept. 2, which led to the cancellation of a preseason scrimmage game and the first two regular season games. Mohawk ended up qualifying for the WPIAL playoffs, finishing with a 4-5 record.
In other business, Retort said the district’s HVAC project, which cost nearly $2 million, is about three-quarters complete. The building and grounds committee also met to discuss building a new bus garage and canopy, which would cost between $2.75 and $3 million. Other projects include creating accessible restrooms and a team room inside the football stadium complex for all outdoor sports at a cost of $1.7 to $2 million.
The cost to replace the auditorium house lights is currently at $125,000, under the proposed budget of $275,000.
