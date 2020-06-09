Like its public school counterparts, St. Vitus School — soon to be Holy Spirit Academy — is planning on welcoming back students this fall after being forced to close because of COVID-19.
There’s just one difference: Holy Spirit Parish is wondering whether it will still have a school to open.
And it’s not alone.
Three schools overseen by the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh — Quigley, Saint Maria Goretti and East Catholic School — are closing at the end of the current school year. In announcing the closure of Quigley, Bishop David A. Zubik noted “the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic” that had compounded the 53-year-old school’s existing financial and enrollment issues.
Earlier, the diocese’s elementary school principals sent letters to their teachers, advising them that financial uncertainty exacerbated by COVID-19 created “a need to pause before completing any contracts for the new school year,” according to a letter from Michele Peduto, director of Catholic schools.
Combined, the closures and the letters — which Peduto said the diocese was required to provide by May 31 — spawned a shudder of trepidation among teachers, administrators and students’ families.
“Because of the pandemic and the finances that have affected the whole diocese and many businesses as well as our schools, we’re not sure of our future,” said Father Joseph McCaffrey, pastor of Lawrence County’s Holy Spirit Parish.
“But my message to people here with Holy Spirit Academy is that no one is taking our Catholic education from this community. It’s up to us to keep it going. There’s two things that we have to do. We have to increase our enrollment and we have to have a balanced budget. And if we have those two things, then our school can remain for generations to come.”
NOT THE FIRST TIME
Holy Spirit Academy — a name that becomes official July 1 — has spent many of its recent years staring down the possibility of closure.
It had been scheduled to close at the end of the 2017-18 school year, until a last-minute enrollment surge bought it another year. When McCaffrey arrived in October 2018, he extended the commutation for 2019-20, and tapped new principal Ed Sharbaugh to oversee an infusion of technology that brought the school up to the level of other local schools.
Behind teachers Melanie Widelko, Tara Garczewski, Marguerite Wells and a staff eager to up its technology game, St. Vitus launched a one-on-one Chromebook program for students in third through eighth grades, plunged into the inauguration of Google classrooms and apps and built a STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, arts, math) program to enhance the education of current students and to try to attract new ones.
The effort not only bolstered classroom learning, but also left the school ideally positioned when COVID-19 ushered in an era of distance learning.
Others thought so, too.
“The director of education (Peduto) told me early on that a school from one of the parishes in Pittsburgh mentioned to her how well we were doing up here in Lawrence County,” Sharbaugh said. “So the word was getting out, they knew that what we were doing was good.
“And they actually used Melanie’s template for a lot of this distance learning; a lot of the other schools down there just copied what she did. It was one that was created for the flex days (to enable students to learn at home during snow days).”
Still, while learning continued to prosper despite COVID-19, parish coffers did not.
DIMINISHING FUNDS
St. Vitus School wasn’t the only parish entity forced to shut its doors during the pandemic. All seven of the parish’s churches did as well, and with no in-person Masses at which to receive offerings, donations began to fall off.
According to the parish’s June 7 bulletin, the weekly offering tallied on May 31 amounted to $19,984. The parish’s budget anticipated $37,988.
For the year, the bulletin reported, the parish is over $30,000 behind budget.
On top of that, the parish’s biggest fundraiser — an annual festival on the grounds of St. Vitus Church — also has fallen prey to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
“Time is of the essence,” McCaffrey said.
“We’re doing a drive for enrollment right now and we’re also figuring out how do we have the resources financially, because we’ve been hit so hard with the pandemic, and now with the festival, which brought in a lot of money toward the school and helped us to make it in the black.
“We can’t do the festival, so we’re going to have to find new and creative other means of raising much-needed revenue to balance the budget for the school.”
As far as enrollment, Sharbaugh concedes that it’s sluggish as well.
“I’d say a little bit,” he said. “There are some who’ve been concerned if we’re doing online learning again. I think people not knowing what’s going on might have held back some of the registrations. But I think it’s a little early to tell.
“We actually picked a few new families up already. Not sure exactly why; I think it was the difference between what they were getting in the public school and what they knew we were doing with our kids with the online learning. I think that has helped in some cases, as opposed to hurting us. Right now, we’re expected to come back in the building to start the school year, but we have contingency plans in place and if we end up going back to digital learning, I think people realize that we are good at it.”
SMALL CLASSES,WIDER SUPPORT
If all goes according to plan, and Holy Spirit Academy does welcome students back into its classrooms this fall, Sharbaugh is confident the school will be prepared for that as well.
The school is waiting on guidance from the state department of education, the Intermediate Unit, the diocese and its own advisory group to nail down specific steps it will be taking.
But Sharbaugh noted that the school’s small class sizes are not only beneficial to learning, but also optimal for social distancing.
“There’s 10, 12, maybe 14 kids in a class,” he said. “We’re going to limit our class sizes to 14, so even when we take enrollment, we’re not going to take more than 14 in a class. We are able to set up 14 desks and have them more than six feet apart.
“Schools that have 24 or 28 kids in a classroom are going to have to do things very differently than maybe we have to do with 12 kids in a classroom.”
Sharbaugh added that the school plans to follow other recommendations, such as not permitting students to share materials and taking carpets out of classrooms.
McCaffrey, too, believes that Holy Spirit will be ready, no matter which eventuality — classroom or distance learning — should befall it.
“I believe that Holy Spirit Academy provides something that this community desperately needs for many of our families and children,” he said.
“We provide something that they are not getting elsewhere because this is our expertise of compassion, of love, of encouragement and of faith. Experiencing education in a faith community is different than doing it in a secular community. It does have long-lasting results in a person’s life.
“I think it’s worth fighting for, I think it’s worth working for, and I think it’s worth the children in this community. They deserve to have something that they can turn to when the public school system doesn’t work for them. There are families and children that need this alternative.”
But, he adds, the community must share the commitment of the staff and the parish.
“We do not plan to close,” he said. “Our plan is to go full steam ahead and have school this coming year, but we need to increase enrollment and we need to find the funding. We’re not ready to close our doors by any stretch of the imagination.
“I believe in Holy Spirit Academy, and I believe in the community, and I think we can make it happen. So instead of being paralyzed by fear and discouragement, we need to just buckle down and say no, this is in our hands and no one else’s, and we can make it go. All we have to do is to be determined to do that. We’ll find a way if we all work together. If we give up, then we will lose what we have.”
