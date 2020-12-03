The Diocese of Pittsburgh paid out more than $19 million to sexual abuse victims/survivors in 224 cases that occurred over multiple decades.
The figure was announced Thursday by the Washington, D.C.-based Kenneth Feinberg Group, which has completed its administration of the Diocese of Pittsburgh Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program, which opened in 2019. The vast majority of the incidents took place prior to 1990, according to the diocese.
“My heart continues to grieve for the victims of childhood sexual abuse, especially those abused by clergy, the very people who were ordained to guide them to a life of holiness,” Bishop David Zubik said. “It is my prayer that this compensation will provide support that victims/survivors need on their path toward healing.”
As Zubik indicated when he announced the creation of the IRCP, no monies were taken from parishes or schools, or the Campaign for the Church Alive, or from the sale of parish assets. Rather, all funds were obtained from sources within the church. Among them were sale of historical diocesan assets, such as the Saint Joseph Protectory property; insurance reserves and the closure of the downtown pastoral center.
Zubik announced on Dec. 13, 2018, that the Diocese of Pittsburgh was launching the Independent Reconciliation and Compensation Program (IRCP) as part of its longstanding efforts to respond to claims of sexual abuse of minors by clergy. The stated purpose of the fund was to promote healing by providing compensation to victim/survivors of abuse by priests or deacons of the diocese.
In making the announcement, Zubik noted that any program to compensate survivors of abuse must be more about the survivors than about financial compensation. The fund’s goal was “recognizing the harm done by past abuse and of continuing the pledge of taking every appropriate action to prevent the occurrence of future abuse.”
The IRCP formally opened on January 22, 2019 and its administration was completely independent from the Diocese of Pittsburgh. The Feinberg firm had full independence from the diocese to determine compensation offers to eligible survivors who applied to the IRCP fund.
The Feinberg firm worked with individuals who had previously submitted a complaint of childhood sexual abuse to the diocese, as well as with individuals who had not previously filed a claim but who chose to register directly with the IRCP fund. The diocese continued its longstanding practice of turning over to the appropriate civil authorities all allegations of childhood sexual abuse it directly receives, and also turned over all new allegations received by the IRCP.
The program's final results were:
•Total claims submitted: 369
•Claims determined ineligible pursuant to fund protocols: 70
•Claims withdrawn: 2
•Total eligible claims: 297
•Claimants who did not respond to their offers: 21
•Rejected offers: 52
•Total claims paid: 224
•Total Paid to Claimants: $19,237,000
The Feinberg firm has now processed all claims and has sent determination letters to all claimants. More than 75 percent of eligible claimants have accepted their offers. Under IRCP protocols, before accepting any compensation, all individuals were required to consult with an attorney to review the documents and make sure they fully understood the agreement. If the individual claimant did not already have counsel, the fund administrators provided an independent attorney to help them free of charge. With all claims now processed, the Feinberg group has completed its work.
The Diocese of Pittsburgh will continue to pursue best practices for the prevention of and response to sexual abuse, Zubik said.
“Although this is the end of the fund, there will be no end to my and our diocese’s commitment to protect young people from abuse and to reach out with care and concern to anyone who has been harmed,” he said. “It is my responsibility to be vigilant in the care of all of our people, ensuring that our parishes and schools are places of safe environment and our leaders, both clergy and laity are people committed to the protection of all God’s people.”
