The Diocese of Pittsburgh’s Independent Review Board has reached a determination regarding cases of four priests in the Diocese of Pittsburgh who have been on administrative leave after being accused of having sexually abused minors: Richard Lelonis (deceased Oct. 20, 2019), John Bauer, Bernard Costello and Joseph Reschick.
The earliest accusation pertains to abuse alleged to have occurred in the 1960s. The other accusations involve incidents alleged to have occurred throughout the 1970s and 1980s.
The diocese instated a rigorous safe environment policy in 2002, which continues to be regularly evaluated and updated, and requires that all allegations be reported to law enforcement and evaluated by an Independent Review Board. In keeping with this policy, the cases involving the above mentioned clergy went to the Independent Review Board, which found that, based on the evidence brought forward, the accusations are credible.
The Independent Review Board also recommended that Bishop Zubik not return these clergy to ministry, which he has accepted.
The next step in our policy involves forwarding these cases to the Vatican, which is required by canon law. The Vatican will review all the information presented and issue a decision regarding their future clerical status. The timeline for that review will be determined by the Vatican.
While this process continues, these clergy remain on administrative leave and may not engage in public ministry, dress as priests or otherwise present themselves as priests in good standing.
As a faith community, we continue to pray for peace and healing for all victims/survivors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.