The Diocese of Pittsburgh is allowing fully vaccinated worshippers to attend Mass without a mask.
On Thursday, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in most settings. Pennsylvania adopted these recommendations effective immediately.
The diocese responded in a statement Friday, saying that "effective immediately, the fully vaccinated may attend Diocese of Pittsburgh Masses and all gatherings on parish property without wearing a mask. To accommodate those who are not fully vaccinated, and those who may feel more comfortable seated around others who are wearing a mask, a section in every church will be maintained for mask wearing.
The diocese defines "fully vaccinated” as being two weeks after a second dose in a two-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. People who don’t meet those requirements are not considered fully vaccinated and must keep taking all precautions.
The diocese also reminder worshippers that federal and state directives on eliminating social distancing do not go into effect until May 31.
“As we have seen at several points throughout this pandemic, health guidance and directives can change rapidly,” said Bishop David Zubik. “I continue to express my gratitude for the flexibility of the faithful, and the hard work of our clergy and their parish teams in implementing the changing directives into our parishes. Our loving Lord has seen us through our masks and is here with and for us during this next transition.”
