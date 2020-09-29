Parishes in the Dioceses of Pittsburgh will be allowed to increase attendance at Masses to 50 percent maximum capacity at each Mass, effective this weekend.
All health and safety protocols, including mask-wearing, social distancing of at least six feet, and cleaning and sanitizing procedures must still be followed. As with previous directives, the diocese said, it will be up to individual pastors to determine their own safe reopening plans based on their particular spaces, resources and staffing.
Father Joseph McCaffrey said that members of Lawrence County's Holy Spirit Parish should not expect to see significant change at Saturday's 4 p.m. Masses at St. Vitus and St. Camillus churches. Sunday's 9 and 11 a.m. Masses continue to take place in the parking lot of the former Sears store in Union Township.
"That's encouraging, but it's not as good as it sounds," McCaffrey said of Bishop David Zubik's announcement. "They still want everyone to follow all the other safety guidelines, like people sitting six feet part, and that doesn't increase our capacity all that much.
"We still can use only every other pew, that's 50 percent. But then you have to have people six feet apart. Families and small groups that come together can sit together, but couples and individuals have to be separated from other people. We're glad to have that opening, and we'll put as many people in as we can, but it may end up being not that many more than we're already doing."
The diocese is encouraging priests to make arrangements to distribute the Body of Christ within the Mass (as opposed to the end of Mass, if that has been the custom in the parish). The COVID restrictions of not offering the Blood of Christ and of not sharing the sign of peace remain unchanged.
“People need Jesus now more than ever," Zubik said. "We have been longing to be able to welcome more people home to celebrate Holy Mass and receive the Holy Eucharist. After a challenging six months learning how to adjust to safe gathering and worship during the COVID-19 pandemic, our clergy and our parishioners are better equipped to be able to support larger groups for in-person worship.”
The dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass remains in effect in the Pittsburgh Diocese and throughout Pennsylvania. As such, those in vulnerable groups due to their health or age may make the decision to worship from home. To support those people, the diocese and many of its parishes are still livestreaming Masses.
Across the diocese, parishes are seeing a variety of situations regarding Mass attendance amid the pandemic. Some share lower than normal numbers, others say they’ve been as full as allowable and have been waiting to be able to let more people in.
“I appreciate and respect that everyone is in a different place with how comfortable they feel about venturing out, especially to our churches. We continue to create and maintain as many opportunities as possible to satisfy the spiritual hunger of our people,” Zubik said.
In Holy Spirit Parish, McCaffrey said, the first Sunday in-church Mass since the start of the pandemic will be celebrated at 8 a.m. Oct. 11 in St. Mary Church. A single parking lot Mass will take place at 10 a.m. that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.