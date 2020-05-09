PITTSBURGH — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced plans to start gradually reopening churches for private prayer and confessions starting May 15.
The move comes after four counties in the diocese — Allegheny, Butler, Greene and Washington — move into Gov. Tom Wolf’s “yellow” phase of reopening. Lawrence County moved to “yellow” on Friday, while Beaver County continues to stay in the “red” phase.
“Our strategic reopening plan will be done in phases based on comprehensive recommendations from a diocesan COVID-19 Task Force Team in coordination and consultation with state and regional health care leaders,” Bishop David Zubik said.
The first phase of the diocese’s reopening plan includes allowing funerals and weddings with no more than 25 people. Churches will be open for confessions, which will be held in an area that allows for social distancing. Churches will also be open for private prayer with designated seating, use of masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing.
Masses and prayer services will continue to be live streamed.
Parishes will be permitted to reopen after meeting cleaning and sanitization guidelines and informing visitors of public health directives.
Moving forward from this phase, the diocese looks to return to the public celebration of the mass, with changes in place to allow for a safe experience respectful of social distancing and health and hygiene guidelines. The diocese will release more details at a later time.
“Although we are all so eager to get back to some sense of normal,” Zubik said, “we recognize that these sacrifices have been essential to keeping each other safe during this deadly pandemic. I am greatly appreciative of all in our faith community who have shown a great amount of patience during this unprecedented time.
“Perhaps now more than ever before, every one of us and especially our families, are called to deepen their prayer life. Prayer can change hearts and the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.