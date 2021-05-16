The fourth annual Braveheart Testimonial Dinner is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the New Englander Banquet Center.
The event recognizes and honors courageous individuals who have battled the disease of addiction and won. This year's honorees and speakers are Jaclyn Busin, Tracie Natale, Sharon Reigh, Sonya Waller-Smith and Ryan Stoner.
Community Service Award recipients will be Allene Blayney, Hugh Coryea, Don Kemerer and Maria McKee.
Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased by calling Randy Crum at (724) 730-1234, Vaughn Crisci at (724) 301-0978 or Dan Bailey at (724) 657-7466.
The event is president by Vision Ministries and its Pathway to Freedom program.
