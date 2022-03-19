A $45,000 grant from the state Department of Labor and Industry will help job seekers in Mercer and Lawrence counties develop important tech skills, state Reps. Mark Longietti and Chris Sainato announced Friday.
The lawmakers said West Central Job Partnership will use the Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grant to teach job seekers how to search for jobs online and use digital platforms, making them more attractive to prospective employers.
“Digital literacy — the ability to find, use and communicate information using digital technology — is a critical skill in the modern workforce,” said Longietti, D-Mercer. “Knowing how to navigate online platforms is key to searching for good jobs — and often key to getting good jobs, as more and more businesses that rely on the internet to remain competitive are demanding a digitally literate workforce. The training funded by this grant will help job seekers develop those skills.”
Sainato said that the grant will fund eight eight-week, in-person sessions of intensive training to help people with low levels of digital literacy improve those tech skills.
“Although the program will actively recruit some people — such as residents without a secondary diploma/GED and folks coming from re-entry programs — the classes will be open to everyone and should open doors to greater opportunities,” Sainato added.
The training, which will take place August 2022 through July 31, 2023, will include at least 40 people with low levels of digital literacy and has a goal of 32 participants earning digital literacy competency certificates.
The funding is part of a package of grants to 21 organizations.
Digital literacy grants support the Commonwealth’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Combined State Plan and are 100 percent federally funded.
