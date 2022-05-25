They’ve made a significant investment of time — eight years, to be exact.
But members of the Lawrence County Community YMCA Diamond Girls will tell you they’ve also reaped a bounty of rewards.
The Diamond Girls are a mentor-based program created in 2005 by Michele Perelman and Octavia Payne to guide girls in the New Castle Area School District from fifth-grade through graduation. It stresses responsibility, accountability and self-respect, providing volunteer opportunities, classes in health education, etiquette and leadership training, trips, fitness activities and Hoyt Center for the Arts programs.
The first class of Diamond Girls graduated in 2013. The second began its journey in 2014 and held its graduation celebration Sunday at Gallo’s Italian Villa. There, Ka’Mari Moore read her essay on what the program has meant to her.
“Respect,” she said. “This is one of the first things we learned in the group. We were taught not only how to respect ourselves and our bodies, but also how to respect those around us.”
She remembered herself as a “young, insecure girl in fourth grade with not many friends.”
“Now,” she went on, “I’ve grown into an outspoken young woman who has much more confidence in herself. My growth over these past years is not something I would have learned in school. It took me branching out to try new things like Diamond Girls to reach a new level of growth.”
Montana Pastore couldn’t attend the dinner. She and a group of classmates traveled to the Henry Mancini Musical Theater Awards, where New Castle’s production of “Grease” had been nominated for multiple awards. However, her mother, Jo Ellen Thomas, read from Montana’s essay.
“Diamond Girls means being appreciative of what I have while always finding more ways to reach my dreams,” Pastore wrote. “(It) has been an important part of my educational years … because the group has taught me to always be kind, confident and optimistic, no matter the circumstances.”
Their comments and the group’s accomplishments — each of the Diamond Girls will be going on to college — resonated with speaker Simonae Lyles, financial adviser and co-owner (with her husband, Robert) of Storehouse Investments, LLC. She encouraged them not to let their journey end with their farewell from Diamond Girls.
Lyles, who also is president of the YMCA board of directors, shared that there are more women CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, more women running for office, more women entrepreneurs and more women receiving their bachelor’s degrees than ever before.
“So I stand here proud today,” Lyles said. “I also stand here wanting you to know we have to do more. Although we have made great strides, we still have so far to go. There are still gaps that have to be filled.”
Those gaps, she said, include a pay inequity that shows women earning only 82.3 percent of what men earn, and under-representation in corporate America (15 percent, despite the fact that women comprise 51 percent of the U.S. population), Congress (27 percent) and state legislatures (31 percent).
Lyles urged the Diamond Girls to help fill those gaps by investing their money, investing in people and investing in themselves.
Education, she said, is key to the last of those.
She credited the Diamond Girls for starting that process by having been part of the program, but challenged them to continue learning by attending a college or trade school, or even just by reading, watching videos and tutorials and attending seminars.
“Your education is something no one can take away from you,” she said. “So you hold onto it, you continue it. Your knowledge is power. Your knowledge is what’s going to fill in those gaps.
Citing a Fidelity Investments survey that found that only 33 percent of women see themselves as investors, and that only 42 percent of those feel confident in their ability to save for future milestones and retirements, Lyles urged the Diamond Girls “to change this narrative.”
She urged them to work with a financial adviser, particularly one who understandings the specific needs of women.
Then, she went on, “take your knowledge, your skill, your money and invest it in others.”
She encouraged them to mentor girls in groups like Diamond Girls, or to start such a group themselves, and to be an advocate for other women.
“Support the women initiatives, the women businesses and organizations,” she said. “We need you to become the decision makers, to change the pay gaps we have. We need you to run for office so that we are represented in Congress. We need your voice, your vote. We need your money to fill in those gaps.
“We need you, and we need each other.”
