Sunday’s program for the Lawrence County Community YMCA Diamond Girls served as a farewell on two fronts.
First, it was a time to celebrate the graduation of the program’s second class of New Castle Area School District girls, who joined in fifth grade and now are seniors.
But it also was a time to say goodbye to the initiative itself.
Founded in 2005 by Octavia Payne and Michele Perelman, Diamond Girls was a mentor-based program aimed at guiding girls from fifth through 12th grades by stressing responsibility, accountability and self respect.
The program’s first class started in 2005 and graduated in 2013. Class No. 2 followed almost immediately. Success was mined not only from classes, programs and trips, but also from the contributions of a dedicated group of mentors, six of whom have served through both classes.
“They turned into the perfect diamonds,” Payne said of the girls in the program.
However, as much as they’ve treasured the past 17 years, Perelman and Payne are passing the baton.
“We have a lot of love and we really would love to start with another group of girls,” Perelman said. “But I think at this point, most of us are reaching the age where we are more like grandmothers to the girls. There probably should be younger members taking over to support the program.
“We’ve had a wonderful ride. It’s been great, and we love it. But I think this will be our last year to do it.”
Enter the Y, which intends on stepping up to offer similar mentorship opportunities to both boys and girls, and expanding those into additional school districts.
“We have the Leaders Club, which is going to be a similar program,” said Maria McKee, Y executive director. “The difference will be it will incorporate boys and girls together.”
Still, McKee added, the Y board of directors believes there remains a need for girl-specific programs, and will be looking at how it might offer them.
“We want to have a program where girls can maybe come in and out of it,” she said. “It’s not just for 12 girls. But we definitely are not going to give up on the girls. We’re going to find some way to still do girls’ programming.”
Michelle Swogger, director of community outreach, said the Y hopes to to expand the reach of the Diamond Girls program, which previously has been available only to girls in the New Castle Area School District.
“The youth of Lawrence County need programs like this,” she said. “We’re definitely going to open it up to Lawrence County … because the need is there. I would love to have different chapters. We had discussed that at one point with Diamond Girls.”
Swogger likened Sunday’s final Diamond Girls program to the retirement of a beloved sports figure’s jersey.
“That’s the ultimate respect,” she said, “and that’s sort of what we want to do here. The Diamond Girls is such a unique program. It’s a beautiful program, and we really feel that it deserves that retirement.”
She’ll get no argument from the program’s founders.
“It’s really been a thrilling ride,” Payne said, “working and bringing each one through from the fifth grade. We’ve witnessed them graduate, go to college, and the first group of girls has started families.
“It’s just like raising my own daughter, seeing her grow, then go through it again each time with these young ladies. It’s been a big thrill in my life, and was my purpose, I think.”
Perelman echoed those thoughts.
“It’s been a gift,” she said, “watching these girls start in fifth grade as sweet little girls and growing each year into themselves, and knowing and finding out who they are. Now they’re young women, they’re successful and smart and really ready to go.
“We feel like we’re launching our little birds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.