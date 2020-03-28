Diamond Girls makes impact on members, community

New Castle High sophomore Montana Pastore is planning to leave town.
But when she does, she’s taking a part of it with her — the part where she learned to be the best version of herself through the New Castle Community YMCA Diamond Girls.
“I think I’m going to move somewhere else and try to do something like this,” she said, “because I feel not a lot of places have groups like this that really help the community. And I want to show people the right thing to do.”
Diamond Girl Amiliana Ford said that she wants to leave town as well, "but maybe come back as a speaker as somebody who went through Diamond Girls and has become successful with the help of Diamond Girls and the mentors and the people around me.”
The Diamond Girls are a group founded by Michele Perelman and Octavia Payne aimed at pairing young girls with adult mentors, starting in fifth grade and maintaining that relationship through their high school graduation. The present members comprise the second go-around for the program.
“We started in fifth grade,” Perelman said, “hoping that was an age where the girls were still collectively interested in being little girls, not yet interested in the social aspect of what would come later, dating and things.
“So the first few years, we work with them on health, hygiene, etiquette and manners and behavior. But we also talk about the responsibility of being alcohol, drug and pregnancy free.”
As the girls progress through the program, other objectives are introduced. They go on field trips that expose them to aspects of their community, make college visits and learn to create their own resumes.
They also do volunteer work, such as serving at First Presbyterian Church’s Glory Grille, working at the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County and fundraising for the American Heart Association.
“Most of the girls get more volunteer hours than they need each year (for school requirements),” Payne said. “They need something like 20 to 25, and they’ll get triple that amount.”
Perelman, Payne and Gayle Young, director of the United Way of Lawrence County, got together in 2004 to map out a direction for Diamond Girls. At the time, the Girl Scouts shared a North Mercer Street building with United Way, and “we hooked up with them and used their materials and their awards system,” Payne said.
Ultimately, though, the Girl Scouts relocated their office out of the county, and the Diamond Girls went out on their own, moving forward with funding from a yearly grant from FISA, the largest grant-making foundation in the country governed by women.
“We’ve been granted this grant every year since we’ve applied for it, which has kept the program going,” Perelman said.
Eventually, an offer came for the Diamond Girls to settle in under the umbrella of the New Castle Community YMCA, where it is overseen by Michelle Swogger in addition to Perelman and Payne and the group’s other mentors.
“This is one of the programs we’re really proud of,” said Maria McKee, CEO of the Y. “It is very important for us as an organization that now these girls are really focused not only on their education and their plans for the future, but also on starting to give back to the community.”
And although the Y offers the overall sponsorship, McKee said, the Diamond Girls could not exist without the volunteers who serve as mentors and in other capacities.
“Michele and Octavia are the lead volunteers and the ones that pretty much put all of the work in,” she said. “If we had to put a dollar amount on the hours of volunteer time put in by those two ladies and the other volunteers, it would be a nonstarter. We couldn’t do it.”
For Diamond Girl Ka’Mari Moore, the chance to volunteer in her community was one of the biggest reasons to join the group.
“I didn’t want to just sit around the house and do nothing any more,” she said. “It was like a thing to take charge and help around my community because I’ve seen how bad it can be. So I wanted to help make it a better place.”
She’s come to realize, though, that not all of her peers share her enthusiasm, with some considering her involvement in the Diamond Girls as “weird.”
“You have to make yourself want to do better for yourself,” she said. “Some people just aren’t made like that. I feel the Diamond Girls is helping to make us into people who want to do better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.