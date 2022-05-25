Diamond Girls mentors

This plaque honors the mentors who have served with the Lawrence County Community YMCA Diamond Girls.

 DAN IRWIN | NEWS

The members of the second class of Lawrence County Community YMCA Diamond Girls and the colleges they will be attending are:

Tamya Alvarado, Youngstown State University

Davion Blanchard, Lincoln University

Katelyn DeBourlando, Westminster College

Ameliana Ford, Lincoln University

Genesis Gardner, Florida Central State University

Paydon Greathouse, West Virginia University

Alyvia Griffin, Lincoln University

Kenisha Jackson, Youngstown State University

Trinity Jamerson, Howard University

Alexia Jones, Temple University

Ka’Mari Moore, Lincoln University

Montana Pastore, Mercyhurst College

Kellie Rice, Temple University.

Each girl received a $1,000 scholarship from Diamond Girls.

