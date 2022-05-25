The members of the second class of Lawrence County Community YMCA Diamond Girls and the colleges they will be attending are:
Tamya Alvarado, Youngstown State University
Davion Blanchard, Lincoln University
Katelyn DeBourlando, Westminster College
Ameliana Ford, Lincoln University
Genesis Gardner, Florida Central State University
Paydon Greathouse, West Virginia University
Alyvia Griffin, Lincoln University
Kenisha Jackson, Youngstown State University
Trinity Jamerson, Howard University
Alexia Jones, Temple University
Ka’Mari Moore, Lincoln University
Montana Pastore, Mercyhurst College
Kellie Rice, Temple University.
Each girl received a $1,000 scholarship from Diamond Girls.
