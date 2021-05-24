Dewey Avenue residents in the Croton neighborhood say they are doing their best to find healing after tragedy rocked their community about a week ago.
A prayer service for two deceased neighbors and fundraising efforts for one injured are some of the ways they are joining together to help one another through what they see were horrific, senseless acts that befell their close-knit section of town.
Margaret Kahrer, 81, sat on her porch at 1019 Dewey Ave. for the last time on May 12 before her life was taken by her own son, Louis Vincent Esposito, according to reports from police. Esposito lived her in one side of a duplex and is accused of stabbing her multiple times and killing her inside their home, police reported.
Their landlord, John Micco, who owned the duplex and lived in the other side, also died of multiple stab wounds. Police say his death, too, was at the hands of Esposito, who has been arrested as the suspect in both murders. He is charged with criminal homicide and is in the Lawrence County jail without bond.
The police were led to Esposito after he reportedly aimed a shotgun at the chest of another neighbor, Kevin Ross, and shot him twice. Ross was hospitalized, treated, released and is recovering. A neighbor who ran to Ross' aid called the police and relayed who his attacker was, according to court papers. It was after the shooting incident that the police found Micco and Kahrer already dead in their respective homes. Esposito was hiding in Micco's basement.
Ross is known as the guy who mowed everyone's lawns in the neighborhood — even those properties in the county repository. His neighbors during his convalescence have returned the favor by mowing his lawn for him. They also are engaged in various fundraising activities to help him financially for his lost work days and medical bills as a result of the shooting.
The Dewey residents watched in horror that Wednesday night as the police one-by-one located the victims of the carnage and led Esposito away in handcuffs. They frowned upon any outsiders and rubberneckers infringing on their privacy and asked them to leave.
REMEMBERED IN PRAYER
Micco was loved by many, not only in the Croton area, but throughout New Castle. He was known as a nice and friendly guy.
As a fellow veteran, Micco had been a friend many years to the Rev. William Schafer, a neighbor who led a neighborhood prayer gathering in his memory Wednesday in front of the duplex.
About 75 residents assembled on Micco's lawn to pay homage on the one-week anniversary of Esposito's reported rampage.
Brandi Dattilo Ford, another neighbor, noted that Salzano's landscaping donated stone around the pole in the yard for the prayer vigil, and she decorated it with vinyl. She said the group is planning another prayer vigil June 9 to mark the four-week anniversary.
"It was a tragic reason for us to have to come together, but nonetheless, we did it for those who needed us most," she said in a narrative on Messenger. "Our neighborhood pulled together in less than 18 hours. Dewey Avenue isn't just full of neighbors, it's one big family. We stick together through thick and thin, and (Wednesday) night proved it."
Only neighbors were invited, and only neighbors attended, resident Melissa Colaluca pointed out.
Colaluca offered these comments during the ceremony: "A week ago, nobody could have predicted the events that would happen. Nobody, and I mean nobody, should ever have to deal with this.
"I would like not to reflect on the actual horror, but on the neighbors, like the wonderful lady (Kahrer) who just sat on her porch doing puzzles. A hello, a wave or smile, she would always give whenever I would see her."
She remembers Micco as always having been on the move, waving every day as he drove by, and he would drive by his daughter's house. He offered Colaluca free use of the swing in his backyard anytime.
As for Ross, "Who else do you know who cuts everyone's grass including the house that stood empty for awhile?" she said.
"Nobody can ever plan for something this horrific to happen anywhere," Colaluca said, "However, what we can plan is to be there to support those directly affected by this. As an area, we are known as Croton. We have our own side of town."
FRIEND TO THE END
Schafer lives about five doors away from Micco and remembers him as a Vietnam veteran.
"When I came here 38 years, ago, he was one of the first ones to befriend us," he said. Micco always would take pictures, especially of all their children as they were growing up.
Schafer has been pastor for 38 years of the Dewey Avenue Holiness Church, the oldest church building in the city of New Castle, built in 1850 by the Methodists, who moved out 50 year later.
"We had a Joy Club that had as many as 100 children, and (Micco's) children attended and he took pictures of everybody through the years," he said.
Schafer, a devout veteran whose "second home" is the American Legion, said he was working at the hall the night of May 12 when he got a call around 10:30 p.m. that there had been a shooting in his neighborhood. He went home to see all of the neighbors gathered outside, and Ross's neighbor approached him crying, he said.
Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa and New Castle police chief Bobby Salem were both there and they also approached him, he said.
"When they told me it was Johnny Micco, I was in a state of shock. Then when I found out it wasn't a shooting and that he had been stabbed, it was very devastating," Schafer said. "I still can't comprehend it.
"Johnny was just a very, very good neighbor to have. He had a playhouse in his backyard and invited my grandchildren to come and use it whenever they wanted. He wore the same army outfit he had 60 years ago."
At the prayer ceremony, "I spoke from my heart of our relationship and the community's relationship with Johnny and how blessed were were that the neighbors would unite like this to show respect," Schafer said. "It was a very proud moment, very humbling. We prayed for hearing of the body, mind and soul."
He emphasized that the good will of Ross' neighbor who administered CPR probably saved his life. She asked not to be identified.
"Kevin lives a couple of houses from me. He's very low key, very peaceful," Schafer said.
FUNDRAISING EFFORTS
The Dewey Avenue residents are raising funds to help Ross, who is expected to be off work for awhile, recovering from his injuries. They are taking orders to sell T-shirts as a fundraiser on his behalf. The shirts are pale gray with black lettering that says, "Lawn enforcement officer," and they have a pair of sunglasses and a patch of grass.
Shirts, up to a size extra large, are $15 and larger sizes will be slightly more.
The neighborhood also is conducting a raffle to raise funds, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to Ross. Tickets for the July 12 drawing are $10 each and are based on the three-digit evening lottery number that day. Proceeds will benefit the victims and families of "the Dewey Avenue tragedy."
T-shirts may be ordered by contacting Misti Greco at (724) 674-0493, or Melissa Mancini Joyce at (724) 498-7821. Joyce also may be contacted for purchase of the raffle tickets.
Additionally, funds are being raised via Facebook at #DeweyAveStrong, for people who want to donate via cash or check. The Facebook-approved fund so far has raised $3,305. All of that money also will go to cover Ross's income loss and medical bills, Colaluca said, noting that a small sum of the amount raised will be used to buy puzzle books that will be donated in Kahrer's and Micco's memory to local nursing homes. Those interested in donating may contact Colaluca at (724) 730-8897.
"This is a family-oriented street and generations of families have grown up around here," Colaluca emphasized. "This was an isolated incident that does not reflect the type of neighborhood we have."
"Many people have moved away from the Croton area but most of them have found their way back, Dattilo Ford added. "To say that I'm proud of who we are and where we come from is an understatement. It's a feeling no one else would understand."
