More than 40 friends, neighbors and family members gathered in front of the duplex of 1017/1019 Dewey Ave. to remember the lives of Margaret Kahrer and Johnny Micco, and to celebrate the survival of Kevin Ross.
This was the second prayer vigil at the house where tragedy struck May 12, when Kahrer, 81, and Micco, 78, were brutally stabbed to death. Next door, Ross, 54, suffered a chest wound from a 20-gauge shotgun.
Kahrer’s son, Louis Vincent Esposito, 59, who with his mother was duplex tenant and neighbor of Micco, is in jail, charged with both of their murders and with the shooting of Ross.
The prayer gathering last Wednesday evening was organized by Brandi Dattilo Ford, Melissa Colaluca and other neighbors who rallied to the help Ross and raise funds in the aftermath of the horror.
The vigil was attended by several members of the Micco family, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to the neighbors for all they have done to offer their family support. Among those attending were Micco’s twin sister, Elvera Richey, who traveled from Austintown to attend, his brother, Don Micco, his sister, Ann Fava, and his daughter, Renae Cotelesse. In-laws and nieces also attended.
“We are just overwhelmed with gratitude by all of this support,” said Cotelesse, who has lived in the Croton area neighborhood for 52 years. “I don’t even know how to say thank you to everyone. The kindness is overwhelming. Being here with this group, it’s like we’re bonded. I worry about every one of these neighbors. I call it ‘the worry circle.’”
She said what has helped the Micco family cope recently was a counseling session set up by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office and conducted by therapists from the Human Services Center. The session took place in the basement of the 171-year-old Dewey Avenue Holiness Church, which was built in 1850 and considered the oldest church in New Castle.
The church pastor, the Rev. William Schafer, presented Ross with a check for $1,000 during the ceremony, to help him with his hospital and living expenses. He also shared some longtime memories of Micco.
Schafer led the group in prayer, commenting, “This is a good and honorable thing that this community is doing.”
He remembered Micco for his participation in the church’s Joy Club for children.
“We have fond memories that you can’t beg, borrow or steal,” he said. “He was a great neighbor, a good friend, he loved his country and spent four years in the Army.”
He added that “All of these guys get an A-plus for being fantastic neighbors. Johnny and Kevin have enriched all of our lives.”
“The last time we met, the tragedy was still fresh in our minds and in our hearts,” Dattilo Ford said during the vigil, “but coming together helped restore our faith in our community and in our neighborhood. Although we can’t change the outcome, we feel the love all around us.
“We gather here tonight to celebrate the beautiful lives lost and the wonderful man who survived,” she said. “Let us be reminded of the love Johnny and Margaret had for their community, their families and their neighbors and the outpouring of love that Kevin has always shown and the gratitude he shows to this day.”
Colaluca noted, “The most important part of your life is the dash between the year you were born and the year you die. That dash in between tells the life you led.
“It is evident by the show of support and love for Johnny Micco and Margaret that their lives had made an effect on others,” she said.
“It’s heartening for us, and the support is so much appreciated,” commented Micco’s sister, Ann Fava of Shenango Township of the prayer vigil and support shown by the Dewey Avenue residents.
Ann Marie Rapone, Micco’s niece, added, “The focus on Johnny, Margaret and Kevin is what’s going to get us through this.”
