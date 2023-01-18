The South Side of New Castle could become the new home of a multi-unit apartment complex in the place of the former Lincoln-Garfield Elementary School.
Trey Barbour, the senior vice president of development for Pivotal Housing Partners of West Chester, Ohio, presented the proposal for LG Lofts at Tuesday’s council caucus meeting. The 1.8-acre development at 301 E. Long Ave. would be the property manager of the complex. Pivotal had sent out a request for proposal bid for the property.
Under its proposal, LG Lofts would include 38 apartments, of which eight would be one bedroom and one bathroom, 16 would be two bedrooms and one bathroom and 14 would be three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
“It would have all the standard amenities you see in apartment buildings,” Barbour said.
Those would include a fitness facility, laundry rooms, a community room space, management and service offices and around 58 off-street parking spaces with free parking for tenants.
The cost of the project would be $15 million. Pivotal and RB Development Solutions would be the developers and West Chester-based BDCL Architects would be the architect.
Barbour said Pivotal is looking to acquire federal affordable tax credits, administered through the state, to help pay for the project.
He said rent would range from around $300 a month at the lowest option to $1,200 a month at the highest, with most units around $800 a month.
He added there would be no age requirement for the building, but would have income requirements, with a single occupant needing to make around $32,000 a year, and would go up for family sizes.
“It is not a public housing site. It is not a Section 8 site. It’s not going in there,” Barbour said. “We do use those affordable tax credits as essentially a rent control program.”
Barbour said the building would meet national green building standards to be environmentally friendly and self-sustainable, and would have a playground and have space for a park area, gazebo or parklet.
“I think it will be a great addition to the City of New Castle,” Barbour said.
Councilman Patsy Cioppa said he is in favor of the proposed project, stating the city needs housing for the elderly in particular.
However, he said he has concerns over the property on whether it would deteriorate over the years and not be properly managed, citing the Oak Leaf Gardens apartment complex as an example.
“(Oak) Leaf Gardens, it was intended for the elderly. It turned into a debacle. We’ve had problems up there forever,” Cioppa said. “I would never want that to happen to a place like this.”
In response, Barbour said Pivotal has a great track record with its current properties and developments, stating the company is in the business to manage with 150 of their 180 employees in property management.
“We take that very seriously” Barbour said. “We not a development flipper. Everything that we do, especially in the cities that we develop in, is in partnership with you all. We are a national developer. We are in 16 states. We have developed approximately 11,000 units of housing from Texas to New York. Our business model is to own and manage everything.”
Administrator Chris Frye said Pivotal developers came to tour the property last year and, in doing background research on the company, feels confident in its ability to follow through on the project.
Barbour said the company has developments in Westmoreland and Washington counties and is currently developing properties in Monaca, Beaver County and East Vandergrift, Westmoreland County.
Pivotal, across all its properties in 2022, has a total occupancy rate of 98 percent and a rent collection rate of over 96 percent.
Barbour said he is currently working on zoning and permitting details with Zoning Officer Jim Farris, as the property is in two zoning districts.
Deputy Mayor Maryanne Gavrile and Councilman David Ward asked about lighting and security. Barbour said the property would have plenty of outdoor lighting, cameras in and out of the building and have a key fob access for tenants.
Mayor Bryan Cameron and Solicitor Ted Saad asked if the project is dependent on getting the tax credits, and if so, what would be the company’s intention for the property if the credits aren’t received.
Barbour said it is, but feels confident the company can get the credits, noting during the last cycle of credits it received credits for two projects, being one of the only developers in the state to receive funding for more than one project.
He added LG Lofts is one of the company’s “priority projects” moving forward, but said they would sign a purchase sale agreement with the city in case the company doesn’t receive the credits by 2024, in case both the city and the company want to move on.
Council will vote on whether to accept the company’s bid for the property during its voting meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
Gavrile said this development would be a nice addition to the South Side, which has some of the oldest residents and businesses in the city.
