Ricky Trinidad said he didn’t want to declare bankruptcy with his former company Metronomic, but his attorneys advised him to do so during the pandemic.
“Honestly, I believe things happen for a reason. I’m not crying about it. It’s not representative of what we’re doing now,” Trinidad said. “We’re moving forward.”
Originally from Chicago with a master’s in urban planning, Trinidad worked for a developer there for three years before starting on his own venture in 2001 working with commercial and residential construction in urban and suburban development in communities that are down on their luck or neglected.
The bankrupt Metronomic, and current company Metrovitalization, are described by Trinidad as very faith-based.
“We believe in Evangelism and the revitalization spiritually of communities,” Trinidad said.
Trinidad moved to Miami in 2012 where he started developing rental apartments and single-family homes, before eventually growing Metronomic to five offices, 34 employees and involvement in 37 projects. That’s when the company ran into financial trouble and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2020. The company was also involved in four Miami-Dade County civil cases for unpaid bills and defaulted loans.
One case claimed a Florida limited liability company was owed $1 million from an unpaid loan by Metronomic, while a second was for a claim of $436,000, both of which were resolved after the bankruptcy proceedings.
He said going through bankruptcy, while very difficult and upsetting, has given him an experience that he can use to try and prevent it from happening again. Trinidad said his new company Metrovitalization will continue his passion for development and he’s now focusing on his new home in Lawrence County.
Trinidad and his wife were traveling to New York when he heard about Jubilee Ministries International in New Castle and the message of its pastor Dr. Mark Kauffman.
He was drawn to Kauffman’s message of revitalization for a community, and, after visiting the church several times, decided to relocate. While currently based in Cranberry Township, the pair intends to move into their forever home at the planned Kingdom Place development site in Hickory Township.
Trinidad said they are here to stay, with the Kingdom Place development fully financed. It will be 26 new single-family homes, including his new home, on 30.4 acres at 1700 Harlansburg Road.
He said he will work to make sure Kingdom Place, as well as his other two planned developments in Union Township — Royalty Camping and Royalty Place — are fully developed and launched while hoping to bring new revitalization into the community.
He added the company might look to develop in Miami again but its focus right now is in Lawrence County with Kingdom Place being the first major housing development in the area in over 12 years.
