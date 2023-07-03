Ricky Trinidad wants to revitalize Lawrence County and hopes his company’s three planned development projects will be a stepping stone to accomplishing that goal.
Trinidad’s company, Metrovitalization, is planning three projects — The Kingdom Place in Hickory Township and Royalty Camping and Royalty Place in Union Township.
“We’re moving forward with our projects,” Trinidad said.
The Kingdom Place will be 26 single-family homes on approximately 30.4 acres of land at 1700 Harlansburg Road in Hickory Township, with each home situated on at least one acre of land.
Trinidad said he is so confident in the development of The Kingdom Place, he and his wife Kelly are building their forever home there.
“The office will be at the front of Kingdom Place, so of course I’m going to put my all into it,” Trinidad said. “Our project is fully funded. All of the infrastructure is financed. We’re giving it our all.”
Trinidad said this is the first major housing development in the area in more than 12 years with the target audience families who have children in the Laurel School District or those who want new, single-family homes. Homes will be two to four bedrooms in multiple styles with options for basements, pools, porches, decks and patios.
“We found this is a great property for single-family homes, and it’s in high demand for the Laurel School District,” Trinidad said. “Our prices are starting at $245,000. It will go up from there, but I think we’re going to average $350,000.”
Trinidad said Metrovitalization is working with the county and township on the project and is not going to sell any lots until the development plan is approved by the township and the county planning commission.
He said the company received a federal license to be able to develop the homes using green-building technology and clean energy.
The license also allows housing components and materials to be built off-site, shortening the overall time for construction.
Trinidad said if everything goes according to plan, most homes would be built and sold by December, with all homes to be completed by this time in 2024.
He feels Kingdom Place will help the overall economy, and is minutes away from New Castle, but will be private and beautiful for families.
“These people will be our neighbors,” Trinidad said. “We’re committed to making sure they get a quality home.”
Meanwhile, Royalty Camping is a planned development in a 30-acre area of land just off Old Youngstown Road and would include “luxury cabins” with modern amenities and utilities and spaces for RVs, vans, teardrop campers and tents.
It will also have volleyball, basketball and pickleball courts, picnic tables and gazebos, a playground, bathhouses, a reception and recreation facility and a lazy river pool.
He previously said he has funding from banks and private donors for the project.
He originally wanted to place it in the area of The Kingdom Place, but ultimately decided to switch to the Union location. Trinidad believes the campground, with its modern amenities and features, will attract people from across the country to attend, bringing tourism to the county.
Township residents spoke in opposition to the planned development at public meetings.
He said he changed the location of the project from a residential to a commercial zone, and is working on developing a separate entry/exit path to prevent traffic coming through private yards.
“We’re going to seclude the site as much as possible,” Trinidad said. “We’re going to berm all around it plus a six-foot fence. It will be a 25-foot berm, like a hill.”
Trinidad also said the campground will use smokeless fire pits to prevent smoke pollution.
The Union Township supervisors approved a conditional use request for the campground with a variety of conditions and stipulations, such as lengths of stay for guests and months of operation.
At the same time as Royalty Camping, Metrovitalization is also working on Royalty Place, which will be near Royalty Camping.
Royalty Place will have 15 single-family homes on either an acre or half-acre of land, some duplexes and some “clusters” of homes including quad homes.
Trinidad said township officials told him there is a desire for single-family homes in Union, believing the development can tie into the future expansion of the New Castle Municipal Airport in Union with FedEx.
“It’s for existing residents and for the newcomers,” Trinidad said. “I think it’s a beautiful community.”
