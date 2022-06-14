Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&