A man formerly staying in a Union Township extended stay hotel is standing trial on drug and gun charges following a raid of three rooms there last year.
Kenneth Terry, 26, of Detroit, faces four counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one firearms charge. A jury was chosen for his trial Monday and opening arguments and testimony commenced Tuesday in the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge.
Members of the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, following an investigation, reportedly seized 100 grams of crack cocaine, 63 grams of suspected heroin, seven grams of marijuana, a gun and more than $50,000 in cash during a raid of the rooms at The Bridges Inn Suites units on West State Street where Terry reportedly was residing with other individuals who had rented them.
The drug task force members dubbed the investigation “Operation Bridges Over Troubled Waters.”
Terry is one of two defendants in the case. The other suspect, Keyon Lee, 20, also of Detroit, was facing similar charges, and he pleaded guilty Friday to one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. His plea was accepted by Judge J. Craig Cox. Other charges against Lee will be dismissed as part of the plea arrangement. He also is facing a firearms charge that is still pending. He is to be sentenced at 10:50 a.m. Aug. 2.
Emily Sanchez-Parodi, Lawrence County assistant district attorney, presented opening statements for the prosecution of Terry, and the case is being co-prosecuted by assistant district attorney William Flannery.
Terry's defense attorney is Collin R. McHenry of Beaver.
The case has drawn the attention of several summer law interns and other attorneys who sat in on the trial proceedings Tuesday.
According to a criminal complaint against Terry, narcotics agents served a sealed search warrant on three rooms on May 26 last year. Terry and Lee were in the apartments when officers arrived, and they tried to run but were caught and arrested.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said at the time the case was led by the Union Township police narcotics officers, assisted by members of the special investigative unit of his department. The search and arrests had resulted from undercover operations that lasted a couple of weeks.
He estimated the street value for the confiscated narcotics was $10,000 for the crack cocaine, and $7,500 for the value of the heroin.
The building's manager took the witness stand Tuesday and said Terry was living in the building but was not a registered renter there. She said he would walk through the building every day carrying the same McDonald's restaurant bag, and that there was increasing vehicle and foot traffic from visitors daily who only stayed a few minutes at a time. She said she contacted the police on May 26 after receiving multiple complaints from other tenants.
She identified Terry in the courtroom as one of the occupants of the rooms, saying he moved from one room to another within a few days' time.
She also testified she was ordered by the occupants not to clean the rooms, change the sheets or refresh the towels for about four weeks while the rooms were rented.
“They did not want the rooms cleaned,” she said.
Also testifying Tuesday was a detective of the drug task force. Their names are not being provided for safety reasons.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
