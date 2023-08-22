A Detroit man is in the Lawrence County jail after he reportedly hid narcotics under a police car during a traffic stop.
New Castle police reported Earl McCarver, 26, was driving a gray Dodge pickup truck with a Missouri plate when he was stopped on East Lutton Street around 5 p.m. Saturday. Police said he had driven away from a suspected narcotics complaint house on Whippo Street on the city's South Side, according to a criminal complaint.
Police reported while they were speaking with a female passenger in the car, McCarver was in front of their vehicle. When he and his passenger were released from the scene and had driven away, an officer found a bag of various suspected narcotics under the police car. The officers located the pickup truck at a nearby gasoline station and took McCarver and the woman into custody. The police had the truck impounded, the report said.
According to the complaint, the bag contained 27.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 22.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 14.7 grams of suspected heroin and 18.7 grams of suspected cocaine.
The police viewed a surveillance video that showed McCarver standing in front of the police car and with his hand behind the grill, the report said.
Police said the female passenger had $591 in cash, which they confiscated along with two cell phones. The woman was released.
McCarver is charged with four counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned Sunday morning by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed him to the jail on an $80,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
