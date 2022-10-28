A Detroit man is in the Lawrence County jail after a state police trooper reportedly watched him make a drug deal in a parking lot.
Police reported in a criminal complaint that during the arrest of Anthony Junior Cheairs, 25, they found him to have quantities of controlled substances inside the crotch of his pants, and $4,638 in his jacket pockets.
The drugs inside his pants included 142 suspected fentanyl pills, 2.9 and 2.1 gross grams of suspected fentanyl and 1.7 gross grams of suspected crack cocaine in knotted plastic bags.The police also reported finding 0.9 gram of suspected marijuana, a digital scale and a vape pen in his car.
According to the complaint, a trooper around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday was using a car wash vacuum at Giant Eagle in Shenango Township when he saw a woman standing nearby. He reported a brown Chrysler 200 with an Ohio registration plate pulled up, and the woman got into the front seat. The car then entered the Giant Eagle parking lot and parked beside a gray Toyota Camry, the trooper reported. The woman got out of the Chrysler and got into the passenger seat of the Toyota, which then left the parking lot.
The Chrysler also left the lot, then entering the car wash lot, and parked in front of the vacuums near the trooper. The driver, later identified as Cheairs, was counting a quantity of cash, the report said. A police detective arrived at the scene and detained Cheairs, who told the officers he was buying marijuana. A drug-sniffing canine hit on suspected narcotics scent and the police impounded the car and obtained a search warrant for it.
The police reportedly found the drugs on him at the station.
Cheairs is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who confined him to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bond.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
