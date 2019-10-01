A Detroit man who led police on a chase from Ellwood City to the city of New Castle met his destination at the Lawrence County jail.
Ellwood City police arrested 23-year-old Andre Shontez Lee in New Castle after he sped away from them on Skyline Drive in Ellwood City Borough, around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday following a reported domestic fight.
The Shenango Township police and the New Castle police joined in the chase of the silver Cadillac DeVille that Lee was driving.
It stopped when he hit an embankment, then a stone pillar at DON Services offices, the former Thaddeus Stevens School situated along East Washington Street, according to a criminal complaint filed by the police. Lee then got out and ran on foot into some nearby woods, police said.
Police from multiple departments set up a perimeter around the woods and one officer was spotted.
Police gave him commands to come out and show his hands, and the man, identified as Lee, ran uphill through the trees toward East Washington Street.
A New Castle officer disabled the suspect with a Taser and arrested him.
Once in the police cruiser, Lee repeatedly kicked the back passenger’s door and plastic window covering, police reported.
Police noted that Lee was wanted on multiple warrants from Michigan and was wanted on a bench warrant from the Lawrence County courts. The car he was driving was towed.
He was charged Friday with fleeing police, accidents involving damage to property, reckless driving, driving at unsafe speed and driving while his license is suspended.
He was committed to the Lawrence County jail and his arraignment is pending in the office of District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright in Ellwood City.
Lee also is awaiting a preliminary hearing set for Thursday on previous drug-related charges that were filed against him by New Castle police on Aug. 14.
District Judge Melissa Amodie set his jail bond at $15,000 for those charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.