A Detroit man is in the Lawrence County jail after narcotics officers reported he sold suspected heroin and crack cocaine to a confidential informant.
The Lawrence County District Attorney’s detective bureau, with the help of county drug task force officers, arrested Roy NYLamonRoi Finley Jr., 20, on a warrant Tuesday. The bureau had filed charges against him July 28, in connection with the controlled drug buy on the city’s North Hill, according to a criminal complaint.
The agents reported that Finley sold 0.9 grams of suspected heroin for $120 and .05 gram of suspected crack cocaine for $240 to the informant on July 14. The drugs are being tested at a state police crime lab.
Finley is charged with two counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of criminal use of a communications facility. He was arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.
