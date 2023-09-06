A former Detroit man who reportedly threatened to kill a woman and shot holes in her house was on the run for more than a month but is now in custody.
New Castle police finally caught up with Joseph Lincoln Larry, 34, whose local address is on Smithfield Street in Union Township. He was arrested on a warrant Thursday inside of a house on East Winter Avenue, according to a New Castle police report. The police had been looking for Larry since the July 25 incident.
Police reported in a criminal complaint against Larry he fired about 20 shots at a parked car and at a house on Mabel Street. Police were seeking him for attempted homicide and multiple other charges, stemming from that incident.
The city police conducted a joint operation with the Lawrence County Critical Incident Response Team and the special investigative unit at the East Winter Avenue house to arrest Larry, according to a police report.
Officers subsequently searched the North Hill house where he was found and also seized four handguns, suspected narcotics and cash. One of the guns was reported to have been stolen.
Police said additional charges are pending in the case.
According to the criminal complaint against Larry, the police were called to the 700 block of Mabel Street around 3 a.m. July 25 for a report of gunfire. They arrived to see a black Kia with an Ohio registration plate with multiple bullet holes in the bumper, the report said.
They found multiple .22-caliber shell casings on the ground. A woman who lives there said she was sleeping on her couch when the gunfire broke out. Her sister told police that Larry, whose surname is "JoJo," had threatened to kill her four days earlier, the complaint states.
A neighbor provided police with a video of the shooting from her ring camera, police said, which showed a man wearing shorts and a Nike t-shirt firing shots from a long gun.
The woman, who identified Larry, related to the police that she had seen him earlier the day of the shooting at a local tavern, where he apologized for threatening to shoot her, she told police. She described his clothing to the officers, which matched the clothing in the video, the report said.
The vehicle parked outside the Mabel Street residence reportedly had been hit seven times by the gunfire, and there were multiple bullet holes all over the front of the woman's house, the report said. Police retrieved a bullet fragment that was stuck in a wall inside a closet in the upstairs bedroom.
In addition to a charge of criminal attempt at criminal homicide, Larry is additionally charged with aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and recklessly endangering another person.
He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $200,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
