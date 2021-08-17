A Detroit man is hospitalized in Youngstown following a reported shooting Monday at Westview Terrace.
New Castle police were called just before 2 p.m. to the 1000 block of Westview Terrace, where a 19-year-old male had been shot in the abdomen and was in an upstairs bedroom when police arrived. He was taken to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital.
The police could not obtain any information about the shooter at the time, according to a report.
Police chief Bobby Salem said the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.