A Detroit man arrested in a traffic stop on New Castle’s West Side had quantities of suspected crack cocaine and cash in his motel room, according to information filed by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office.
The agency has filed charges against 18-year-old Antoine Deshawn Lockett. The traffic stop was initiated by New Castle police around 5:50 p.m. Monday on Grant Street, because he was driving the wrong way on a one-way street, according to a city police report.
The officer who stopped him reported that Lockett identified himself but did not have proof of identification with him, according to a criminal complaint.
As he was taken to be fingerprinted, the officer found a cell phone, a bank card with a different name, a key card from a Union Township hotel and $1,489 in his possession, the paperwork states.
The police reported that a message appeared on the locked screen of Lockett’s cell phone from someone wanting to trade him some narcotics.
The report said that Locket told the police his identification was in his hotel room. Police learned the room had been rented under the name of a woman who Lockett said was his aunt, according to the paperwork.
The police had Lockett’s car impounded and obtained search warrants for the car and the hotel room.
The New Castle police, members of the district attorney’s special investigative unit and Union Township police searched the room around 10:50 p.m. Monday and confiscated $366 in cash from a night stand, $5,920 from a safe, 30 gross grams of suspected crack cocaine that was in the safe and Lockett’s driver’s license.
He is charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was arraigned Tuesday morning in Lawrence County Central Court by Senior District Judge David B. Rishel, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.
