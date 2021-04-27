A Detroit area man was arrested Monday in downtown New Castle when state police found about 193 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 85.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine and a loaded gun in his car.
According to a criminal complaint, a trooper had pulled over a red Dodge Charger with a temporary Ohio registration for traffic and tinted window violations around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Washington Street and Atlantic Avenue. Deyon Durpree Robinson, 19, of Southfield, Michigan, was a passenger in the vehicle, and upon stepping out of the car, he told the trooper that he had marijuana and cash in his pocket, the report said.
Police said the car was driven by a South Ray Street man who said he is Robinson's cousin. The trooper reported that he could smell marijuana coming through front window and large currency bills were partly hidden under the front passenger seat, the court document states.
The trooper had the car impounded at the New Castle state police station, where police served a search warrant on the car and found the gun, a Glock 9 millimeter handgun and two $20 bills between the front passenger seat and side door where Robinson had been seated, the report said. The police also found four cell phones in the passenger compartment. A black Spiderman backpack found in the trunk contained the quantities of the suspected heroin/fentanyl, the crack cocaine and 5.8 grams of suspected marijuana, along with two digital scales and paper packing squares, the police reported.
The officers found an additional $2,451 in cash in Robinson's pocket, the complaint said.
Robinson is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $250,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until legally determined (or adjudicated) to be guilty.
