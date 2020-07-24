PITTSBURGH — Detours are in place for upcoming bridge work in Mahoning Township that will close Route 224 this weekend.
The work begins Friday night at 9 p.m. and continues until 6 a.m. Monday on a bridge between Mohawk School Road and Route 551. The work is part of a $6.15-million project that also includes milling and paving, base repairs, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, traffic signal upgrades, minor structure work, highway lighting improvements, signage updates, pavement marking installation and other miscellaneous construction activities.
The official detour west of the closure includes following Route 224 westbound into Ohio and continuing west onto Route 616. From there, turn right onto Route 422 and follow that road back into Pennsylvania, continuing east and exiting onto I-376.
Motorists should then take the East I-376/422 ramp toward Butler/Pittsburgh. From I-376, take the lamp to Route 224 (Exit 13) toward State Street/Poland, Ohio, and follow the ramp to Route 224.
East of the closure, the detour tells motorists to follow Route 224 east to I-376 before taking the ramp onto Route 422 west/Business 422 East (Exit 12) toward Youngstown/Sampson Street and travel on West 422 toward Youngstown. The detour then will follow 422 west into Ohio before turning left on Route 616 then left onto Route 224.
