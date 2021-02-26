A bridge on Graceland Road in Neshannock Township is restricted to one lane until further notice.
According to a news release from Frank B. Taylor Engineers, the partial closure is necessary because of significant deterioration that was found during an inspection.
The bridge is owned by the township, which has not determined when the bridge will be repaired. The lane will remain closed until the improvements are made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.