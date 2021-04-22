Detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office served a search warrant Thursday afternoon at the Volant borough building, a city official said.
Detectives were seen carrying boxes from the borough building and placing them into a white van. Council is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Volant Volunteer Fire Company building.
When asked about the district attorney's involvement, Volant secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown said, "If you come to the meeting, you'll have your answer."
A lawsuit filed April 9 by New Castle attorney Christopher Papa, representing the merchants, alleges licensing fees were collected illegally from the merchants by the borough, without maintaining the public restroom. Mayor Ingrid Both Hoesl also told the New Castle News the borough was broke, an allegation council president Bob McGary denied Tuesday.
The lawsuit alleges $15,000 in license fees are unaccounted for and may have been illegally placed in the borough's general fund. The lawsuit is the latest turn in an an on-going beef between the borough and merchants, who argue the borough is trying to put them and their annual festivals out of business.
