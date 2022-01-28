Four New Castle Police Department detectives were honored at Thursday's city council meeting.
Sergeant Shawn Lough and corporals Fred Buswell, Branddon Hallowich and John George were praised for their outstanding work in 2021 in the detective bureau. The four were given commendations by council and Mayor Chris Frye and were joined in council chambers by their families and police colleagues.
"I witnessed first-hand last year on how professional, precise and hard working all of you guys were," said Frye, who lives on Adams Street, which was the location where 19-year-old Amari Wise was shot and killed in June 2020. "I was on the ground with one of the homicides and saw how you all came together and managed the situation. This is long overdue, so I apologize for that. The work you guys do does not go unnoticed. Your families do not go unnoticed that they have your back as you're out protecting the streets of New Castle. This for you is just a small amount of how much we respect you guys and the work that you guys do."
Council President MaryAnne Gavrile read a resolution detailing the work of the bureau. She noted it completed 300 incident reports in 2021, filed 50 criminal complaints and charged individuals in five of seven homicides. The other two homicides were deemed self-defense and justifiable.
The four also worked six homicide trials with five pleas and one pending. Gavrile also noted the arrests of two Ohio men who allegedly stole equipment valued at $35,000 from Ellwood Quality Steels, where they were subcontractors.
Council also opened received bids for the demolition of the former Lincoln Garfield Elementary School and the removal of all waste. It also approved the awarding of three $10,000 Community Development Block Grant to businesses — NCTV45, Connerly's Cleaners Inc. and Famous LLC Inc.
