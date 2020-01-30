Detective: Hard drive hidden 10 years contained child porn

The discovery of a hard drive found in a bin inside a shed five years ago has led to child pornography charges against a former Pulaski Township man.
Larry Wayne Osgatharp, 39, of Washington, Indiana, is wanted by Lawrence County law enforcement authorities on 144 counts of child pornography after police and detectives reviewed sexually explicit videos and photos of children that were stored on the hidden external hard drive, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Lawrence County District Attorney's office. A district attorney's detective learned that the bin in which the hard drive was found had been in storage for about 10 years.
A woman who had once lived with Osgatharp had possession of the bin and had it stored inside a shed, according to the court papers. She discovered the hard drive while looking for a box during her Christmas decorating in 2015, according to the complaint. The woman and her husband viewed the videos and images contained on the hard drive, which showed young girls between the ages of 4 and 10 years old being sexually assaulted and exploited, the detective reported.
The couple turned the files over to the Pulaski Township police. The police said they immediately contacted the district attorney's office and requested it to take over the investigation. Pulaski police reported that the tote also contained military clothing, paperwork and other personal items.
The woman who initially found the tote with the hard drive told investigators that Osgatharp had left it behind when he moved to Indiana in May 2010, and that the bin had been inside a storage facility on High Hill Road. She in turn moved it to her current residence to the shed after he left town, according to the paperwork.
The hard drive was turned over to the state police for analysis at the time, according to a district attorney's detective.
The detective has filed 67 counts of sexual abuse of children in child pornography movies, and 77 counts of sexual abuse of children for child pornography images against Osgatharp, based on the number of images and videos found on the computer drive.
The investigation has been ongoing, and the statute of limitations had not expired, the detective said of the charges being filed this week. A warrant is being issued for Osgartharp's arrest, and the district attorney's office will contact Indiana authorities to arrest him, he said.
