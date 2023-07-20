The Tyler McMillan homicide trial waged on Thursday with testimony from the New Castle police's lead investigator.
City detective Branddon Hallowich was on the witness stand for most of the day testifying about his interview with McMillan after Andre Robinson was found shot to death inside his own vehicle behind McGrath Manor on March 24, 2020.
Testimony earlier in the week was that McMillan, 37, and his girlfriend Karalinn Perotta, Khalil Newman and Sierra Gasser were in the car that went to Robinson Street, near McGrath Manor, the night of the shooting.
In McMillan's first interview with detectives on March 24 after Robinson's body was found, McMillan denied seeing Newman the night before.
However, a surveillance video played for the jury shows a silver Chrysler 300 pulling up to Newman's apartment building in the 300 block of North Jefferson Street, around 10:16 p.m. that night and McMillan exiting the car and knocking on a door. He enters the apartment where Newman is inside. A few minutes later, McMillin exits the apartment and gets back into the front passenger seat, and Newman exits and got into the rear passenger seat.
Another video clip shows the same car arriving there again around 12:27 a.m. and Newman gets out, goes inside, changes into all black clothing and leaves the apartment, again getting into the back passenger seat of the Chrysler.
In Wednesday's testimony, Sierra Gasser, who also was said to have been in the back seat of the car, said the group agreed to change into black clothing because McMillan and Perrotta, McMillan's girlfriend, were planning to kill Robinson.
Robinson, 25, was found dead of five gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of his red Chevrolet Equinox in a lot behind McGrath Manor at 814 W. Washington St. on March 24, 2020. Tyler McMillan is charged as one of three co-conspirators in his death. Newman and Perrotta also were charged in connection with Robinson’s death.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Luann Parkonen and William Flannery. John Bongivengo is McMillan’s court-appointed defense attorney.
A second taped interview between McMillan and the police, which was played for the jury, showed McMillan changed his story somewhat and said he provided drugs to Newman that night.
"That's why I didn't want to say," he said of why he didn't admit to seeing Newman that night.
He said repeatedly in the interview, "I don't know nothing about this," he said of the homicide. "I got into this because of Facebook. I had nothing to do with a homicide."
Prosecutors said Hallowich is the last witness to be called in the trial, which is expected to wrap up Friday or Monday.
According to a criminal complaint the police initially filed against McMillan, detectives learned through their investigation Robinson was killed as a result of a feud between them. The investigation revealed McMillan, Newman and Perrotta planned to kill him, the complaint states.
The city police critical incident response team arrested McMillan and Perrotta, 26, at a property on Lathrop Street, and Newman, 28, was arrested at a house on Lutton Street.
McMillan is charged with homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm as a felon. His firearms charge will be tried separately, according to court records.
Newman and Perrotta both were charged with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide. Newman is awaiting trial and is in the Lawrence County jail. Information about the status of Perrotta’s charges was unavailable.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
