North American Dental Group won't be leaving New Castle.
The dental management support company has been acquired by Switzerland-based family investment firm Jacobs Holding, which reached an agreement with Abry Partners and The Riverside Company, NADG's former private equity groups, as well as co-founders Ken Cooper and Dr. Andrew Matta to acquire NADG.
Headquartered in New Castle, it will remain in Cascade Center at the Riverplex at Mill and East Washington streets, according to Matta.
"We will continue to operate, continue to have headquarters in New Castle, Pennsylvania, continue to grow according to our growth plan we've had," said Matta, chief medical officer as well as co-founder of NADG. "We have a new investment company in Jacobs Holding that is now our partner in that."
Matta, Cooper and others will maintain ownership of the company, according to Matta.
"I think the important thing that is important for New Castle and the community is that this isn't an acquisition like we sold the company, and it's now going to be moved or operated somewhere else or there's other people operating it," Matta said. "The same individuals and executives and managers will continue to lead and operate the company."
Discussions with Jacobs Holding began in April, according to Matta, and the transaction will be finalized next month, subject to customary regulatory approvals.
No financial details of the transaction have been disclosed.
"We are thrilled about the acquisition of NADG, which is a major milestone on our journey to become a global leader in dental care," said Patrick De Maeseneire, chairman of CDG and chief executive officer of Jacobs Holding. "The U.S. dental care market is highly attractive with significant opportunities to grow further."
New Castle Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo and councilman Tom Smith both said they were unaware of the acquisition.
"I just learned about it," Mastrangelo said yesterday. "I was told on Wednesday night. But as far as I know, they are remaining. Things are staying as they are and they may be bring in more people."
The mayor said he understands the now-international company is the fastest growing dental service.
"This will be a huge organization," he said, noting that he heard that 100 employees would be based in New Castle and that an additional 50 will be coming in. "So there must be less than 50 working there now. But I understand they are looking for more place, that they are filled up right now."
However, he added, he heard that additional offices might be opened "closer to the airport in Pittsburgh."
Smith said he, too, does not believe the company will abandon New Castle.
"I don't think that they'll change the operation. They would have told us," Smith said, adding that Matta and Cooper agreed to a 10-year commitment to New Castle when they received the building.
The city purchased the vacant building where the company is now headquartered in 2012 from S&T Bank for $1.25 million and transferred the property to Riverplex Partners Inc. for $1.
"They might have got the building for $1, but they've made a lot of improvements," Smith said. "I don't think that they'll be moving, considering all of the money that they've spent."
In 2013, the company, formerly known as Refresh Dental, brought 25 employees from its original location in Canfield, Ohio, and but currently have 250 employees, according to Matta.
The partnership with NADG significantly expands the footprint of Jacobs Holding's dental care activities and creates the first transatlantic dental group. NADG will complement Colosseum Dental Group (CDG), the leading European dental care provider which is majority owned by Jacobs Holding. NADG and CDG will have combined annual revenues of more than USD 900 million and more than 450 practices.
According to an NADG news release, the company is the fastest growing dental services organization of scale in the United States and today consists of a network of more than 200 dental practices in 11 states and 23 regional markets. The practices are supported by three resource centers and an educational platform that enables dentists to provide patients with a full range of high-quality and multi-disciplinary dental services. The group, operating under regional and local brands with high patient retention, is distinguished for its unique equity partnership with its providers and elevated attention to patient care.
"Ken Cooper and Dr. Andrew Matta created an entrepreneurial culture which serves as a great platform to take an active role in market consolidation. With its high-quality standards in dental and patient care, NADG is a perfect fit with our vision and values," said De Maeseneire.
